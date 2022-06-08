Poll: 54% of likely voters want abortion restrictions, just 8% support abortion at any stage of pregnancy

The findings align with a series of other recent surveys that suggest Americans support significant restrictions on abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Yet another poll has found that a clear majority of registered voters want the U.S. Supreme Court to cut back the provisions of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a “right to abortion” throughout all 50 states.

According to a recent Harvard/Harris poll conducted May 18-19 among 1,963 registered voters, 35% of respondents favored repealing Roe entirely and 19% said they wanted to reduce the timeframe of legal abortion to 15 weeks’ gestation.

Thirty-eight percent said they wanted Roe to remain without being modified, though just 8% wanted abortion to be legal for the full 36 weeks of pregnancy.

A staggering 39% of respondents said they believe an unborn baby is viable at six weeks, a view that aligns with the Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after about six weeks’ gestation.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they thought abortion should only be legal in cases of rape or incest.

While a slim majority supported upholding Roe v. Wade, nearly half (49%) said that they would support the Court fully overturning Roe, up 3% from November 2021.

Additionally, 77% of respondents also said they think the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, was politically motivated.

The leaked draft, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, argued in favor of Mississippi’s right to limit abortion by asserting that the precedent establishing a federal right to abortion “was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

Therefore, Alito asserted that it is “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court has confirmed the unprecedented leak’s authenticity but said it is not the Court’s “final position.”

A decision is expected on Dobbs any day.

The latest Harvard/Harris poll isn’t the only recent survey to suggest Americans are tilting toward pro-life legislation.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released May 17, which polled 1,000 likely voters on May 15-16, a sweeping 67% of respondents said they “believe abortion should not be legal past the first three months of pregnancy,” including 24% who think “all abortions should be illegal.”

In addition, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that although about two-thirds of respondents said they opposed overturning Roe v. Wade, roughly 70% of U.S. adults, including 52% of Democrats, favored at least some restrictions on abortion.

