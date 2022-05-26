Two-thirds of Americans believe abortion should be banned after the first trimester: poll

The results suggest even those who consider themselves 'pro-choice' do not necessarily support abortion ‘on demand’ at any stage of pregnancy.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) — A new poll found that a “significant majority” of Americans support state laws restricting abortion.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released May 17, which polled 1,000 likely voters on May 15-16, a sweeping 67% of respondents said they “believe abortion should not be legal past the first three months of pregnancy,” including 24% who think “all abortions should be illegal.”

In contrast, just 13% said they think “abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth,” and another 13% said they would support legal abortion up to the sixth month of pregnancy.

The overwhelming support for at least some restrictions on abortion comes in spite of the fact that “[m]ore voters describe themselves as pro-choice than pro-life,” suggesting that even those who espouse pro-choice views do not necessarily support abortion “on demand” at any stage of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, even though left-wing politicians like Democrat U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have often touted polls that suggest that the majority of Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a federal “right to abortion” — surveys simultaneously indicate that Americans do not broadly believe that abortion should be legal in all circumstances and at all stages of development.

Earlier this month, another Rasmussen poll discovered that Americans who opposed overturning Roe v. Wade incorrectly believed that striking down the Court precedent would automatically outlaw all abortions, when in reality it would simply return power to allow or prohibit abortion back to state governments.

In addition, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that although about two-thirds of respondents said they opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, roughly 70% of U.S. adults, including 52% of Democrats, favored at least some restrictions on abortion.

Moreover, an RNC poll found that a staggering 85% reject the abortion-on-demand policies imposed upon the nation by Roe v. Wade.

Americans’ growing support for abortion restrictions comes amid tense anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s impending ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation.

The Court is expected to rule in favor of Mississippi by overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), after a draft majority opinion was leaked earlier this month.

