Poll finds majority of Canadians want Trudeau’s ‘special rapporteur’ David Johnston removed

The lack of confidence in the former governor general to investigate Chinese Communist election meddling comes after the House of Commons called for a replacement.

(LifeSiteNews) — Only one in four Canadians have confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ‘special rapporteur’ David Johnston, who was tasked with investigating China interference in Canadian elections.

According to a Leger poll, a majority of Canadians doubt Johnston’s credibility and demand he be replaced.

Only 27% of the 1,531 Canadians polled in an online survey running May 27-29 considered Johnston’s report to be “rigorous impartial work” or to contain “foreign policy expertise.”

On the other hand, 33% thought the former governor general’s report was not grounded in sufficient expertise or impartiality, and 40% were either unsure or did not know.

Twenty-five percent thought Johnston’s report would change the way the federal government ran elections, 25% were unsure, and 50% believed it would not “change anything.”

Furthermore, the poll revealed that Canadians are concerned about China’s influence and activities in Canada, with 69% expressing concern over Chinese’s interference in elections, 16% unconcerned and 15% unsure.

Canadians also voiced a lack of confidence in the way the Trudeau government handled the issue. Forty-seven percent found the issue to be handled either poorly or very poorly. Twenty-four percent thought it was handled well and 29% were uncertain.

Concern from Canadians is increasing, resulting in Members of Parliament (MP) recently voting in favor of a motion to demand that Johnston be replaced. However, the motion is non-binding, and Trudeau and Johnston chose to ignore the will of the House of Commons.

“I deeply respect the right of the House of Commons to express its opinion about my work going forward, but my mandate comes from the government,” Johnston wrote in a statement.

“I have a duty to pursue that work until my mandate is completed,” he added.

In March, Trudeau appointed Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations that China was meddling in Canada’s elections, despite Johnston being a known “family friend” of the Trudeaus.

However, Johnston soon concluded there should not be a public inquiry to investigate alleged Communist Chinese Party (CCP) election meddling because the matter could involve divulging state secrets.

Additionally, he recently refused to testify regarding his involvement with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation despite being requested to answer questions by MPs.

The Trudeau Foundation has undergone increased scrutiny regarding its connection with China, and the examination will continue. In April, MPs from the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee voted unanimously to start an investigation into how the Trudeau Foundation is funded.

This decision comes after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation alleged to be connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). After the release of this report, the entire board of directors, including the president and CEO, of the Trudeau Foundation resigned.

The donation revelation came amid an ever-growing number of reports alleging that the CCP has been meddling in Canada’s last two federal elections, both of which saw Trudeau emerge victorious.

Late last month, one of Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party just hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

“We have a job to do to try to get to the bottom of what is happening at the Trudeau Foundation and we’re not getting documents and we’re not getting witnesses,” reported Conservative MP Garnett Genuis of Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

“That is, repeated stonewalling, enabled it seems by the government but also from people involved,” he added.

Recently, retired Canadian spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya recommended that anyone involved in Communist China’s meddling in Canada’s elections and government affairs should get “jail” time and not just a slap on the wrist, adding that such actions are a form of treason.

On May 9, the communist government of China expelled a Canadian diplomat in direct retaliation after Canada ejected a Chinese consul who was implicated in spying on MP Michael Chong and his family.

The CCP said that as a “reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move,” it declared “Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata.”

