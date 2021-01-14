Poll: Most Republicans oppose impeachment, back Trump in fighting election fraud

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – As national Republicans continue to grapple with the Beltway-based politics of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, a new poll reiterates that the GOP establishment is wildly out of step with the base of the party.

Scores of protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building last week after the “March to Save America” rally where the president said supporters would march “over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” where “we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen-and-women” who were meeting to formally object to the certification of electoral votes from a handful of states.

As covered live by LifeSiteNews, viral videos showed groups of protesters engaging in physical altercations with police, pushing against security barricades, breaking through a window, trespassing in congressional offices, and climbing on walls, causing the vote certification to be suspended and lawmakers to be evacuated from the chambers. While many were allowed to enter by police and simply walked through the building (which is normally open to the public) after the initial breach, there were several deaths, including a protester shot by Capitol Hill police, a protestor trampled amid the chaos, a police officer whose death is being investigated as a potential murder, and several due to unspecified “medical emergencies.”

Trump told the breachers to “go home in peace” via tweets and video message, yet a coalition of Democrats and establishment Republicans quickly decided that Trump had “incited” the violence, some by blaming his support of marching to the building (which was a pre-planned part of the event, advertised before Trump’s remarks), others by blaming Trump’s refusal to concede in the first place.

But while intense pressure from media, Democrats, and left-wing activists has gotten many Republican leaders to denounce Trump’s speech and some to even consider joining Democrats in impeaching him, a new poll from the left-wing Axios finds that just 36 percent of “traditional Republicans” (as opposed to self-described Trump supporters) oppose Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election results, 51 percent still believe the GOP is better with Trump’s presence, and just 17 percent favor impeachment.

Further, while 58 percent of “traditional Republicans” don’t want Trump to run for president again in four years, he retains significant support for such a run at 41 percent, which could be enough of a foundation to eventually win in a GOP primary field split by a dozen or more candidates.

Nevertheless, 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, leaving only the question of how many Republicans will ultimately join Democrats in the Senate to vote to convict Trump and disqualify him from future public office.

Senate Majority (soon-to-be Minority) Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he will not reconvene the Senate before January 19 for an impeachment trial, meaning that any such trial under the incoming Democrat majority will occur after Trump is out of office. Some have already expressed dismay that a Senate impeachment trial may derail the Biden administration’s own priorities during its first 100 days.