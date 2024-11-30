Poll shows Kamala Harris’ support for minor ‘sex changes’ swung voters to Trump

A national poll that sampled 1,500 voters found that 52% who were aware of Kamala Harris’s support for minors undergoing 'sex change' operations were more likely to vote for Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A poll for the American Principles Project (APP) conducted by Cygnal following the 2024 presidential election shows that most Americans were swayed to vote for President-elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris after learning of the latter’s support for minors “transitioning” and her other radical pro-LGBT stances.

The national poll sampled 1,500 voters and showed that 52% who were aware of Harris’s support for minors undergoing “sex change” operations were more likely to vote for Trump. The polling shows that Trump and the GOP were able to capitalize on Harris and the Democrats’ radical stances on the “transgender” and other LGBT issues in the lead-up to the election.

The poll also showed that 50% of voters sampled who were aware of Harris’s support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for gender-confused prisoners were more likely to vote for Trump, while 47% of voters who learned of Harris’s support for allowing men to compete in women’s sports were more likely to vote for Trump, and 45% of voters who saw the “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you,” campaign ad was more likely to support Trump.

“The evidence is now incontrovertible: the culture war is a winner for Republicans,” APP president Terry Schilling said in a statement. “After trying and failing for years to neutralize cultural issues by avoiding them, the GOP under Trump finally went on offense and attacked Democrats on their radicalism, particularly on transgender issues… There should be no question now that Democrats’ gender insanity is a massive political vulnerability for them that Republicans should continue to exploit. As the GOP prepares to take power in Washington next year, we urge them not to forget the main lesson from the election and to keep the pressure on Democrats for as long as they continue to defend their extreme agenda,” he added.

Other polling has found that most Americans oppose “gender transitioning” minors, allowing gender-confused males to compete in women’s sports, and LGBT indoctrination in schools, among other aspects of the agenda.

The Trump campaign went all-in on the “transgender” issue, particularly on the issue of minors undergoing “gender transitioning” surgeries.

In August, Trump promised to criminalize these surgeries if done without parental consent and received the endorsement of de-transitioner Chloe Cole. In the final weeks leading up to the election, the campaign ran several other ads showing Harris declaring her support of taxpayer-funded “transitioning” surgeries for inmates and incarcerated illegal aliens who identify as the opposite sex.

At the same time, Trump has also said he supports “sex changes” for minors if done with parental consent and supports homosexual “marriage,” winning the endorsement of the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans in the 2024 race.

Share











