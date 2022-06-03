Poll shows most Americans reject using or mandating trans pronouns in public schools

(LifeSiteNews) – Clear majorities of Americans oppose referring to children by pronouns different from their actual sex and compelling teachers to do the same, according to a recent survey by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies and the Harris Poll.
The poll, conducted among 1,963 registered voters from May 18 to May 19, found that 59% of Americans agree kids “should be called by their sex” rather than “able to pick their pronouns,” with 60% agreeing that the latter is an “excessive measure that does more to confuse kids about their sex.”
The party breakdown of the question fell largely along predictable partisan lines, though notably 64% of self-described independent voters agreed kids should be referred to by their actual sex.
63% of respondents also said teachers should “have discretion to use pronouns as they see appropriate” rather than risking their jobs if they refuse to indulge preferred transgender pronouns, including 67% of independents. In addition, 73% rejected the idea that “it should be classified as illegal discrimination if you fail to use someone’s selected pronouns.”
READ: Wisconsin school district charges students with ‘sexual harassment’ for not using trans pronouns
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
MORE INFORMATION:
US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews
Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews
Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew**
The findings put the American people squarely at odds with the Biden administration, which endorses surgical and chemical “transitioning” of children, refuses to oppose teachers hiding child “transitions” from parents, and has proposed tying federal education funding to public schools’ obedience to LGBT “nondiscrimination.”
“A third [change] that is unspoken and won’t appear in the new rule but will have implications, it will be essentially a muzzling of free speech for individuals who for example don’t toe the party line on gender identity and will be forced … to use an individual’s preferred pronouns or be faced potentially with Title IX sex discrimination charges,” says Heritage Foundation legal analyst Sarah Perry. “So it will not only require the adherence to these beliefs. It will force speech. It will compel speech in violation of the First Amendment, and we have yet to even examine fully the parameters of how that is going to play out in the court room.”
Across the country, teachers and students alike have been subjected to severe penalties for “misgendering,” i.e., neglecting or refusing to refer to others by opposite-sex pronouns.
RELATED: Swing state voters support bans on transgender surgeries for kids: new poll
According to modern biology, sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. In addition to denying scientific reality, coercing individuals to recognize an individual’s gender dysphoria as “gender identity” coerces Christians and Jews to contradict Genesis 1:27, which teaches that God created both sexes in His image.
A range of scientific literature indicates that youth gender confusion usually resolves on its own by adulthood, and indulging it often fails to prevent – or even prolongs – significant mental and emotional harm up to and including attempted suicide (with or without surgery), including because fixating on “gender affirmation” tends to distract from exploring other issues that may be the actual root of a patient’s mental or emotional unrest. Accordingly, several “detransitioners” have spoken out about the harm they experienced from being rushed into “transitions” without adequate warnings when they were young.
Prominently displaying or announcing one’s “preferred gender pronouns” is also a popular piece of etiquette in LGBT activist circles and among Democrat politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris. One of the Biden administration’s very first acts upon taking office was to add a pronoun field to the White House website’s contact page.