Poll shows Poilievre, Lewis the only candidates gaining steam in Conservative Party leadership race

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A new poll indicates that Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis are the only leadership candidates who have garnered a “net favourable sentiment” among the conservative voter base.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News released April 20, Poilievre has gained among CPC voters nationally a “net +30 favourable sentiment” rating and Lewis has gained “+2.”

Of note is that both Poilievre and Lewis are the only candidates to have gained favor among the CPC voter base. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest attained a “net -13” rating among CPC voters.

The Ipsos poll was conducted April 14-19 and sampled 1,001 Canadians from coast to coast age 18 and over.

When it comes to Canadians in general, the Ipsos poll showed that 20 percent think Poilievre has the best chance to be the party leader, well ahead of Charest at 12 percent.

Overall, the poll says most Canadians (55 percent) are unsure about who will win the CPC leadership race. However, among CPC voters, 37 percent support Poilievre and only 14 percent support Charest.

Darrell Bricker, Global CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, said about Poilievre’s popularity, “Clearly, Pierre Poilievre is the favoured among those who are already intending to vote for the Conservative Party.”

“But these figures mean that he could have a hard time attracting additional voters into the Conservative tent, which might be a strength for Charest,” he added.

While only 1 percent of voters overall think Lewis realistically has the best chance of becoming CPC leader, this goes up to 3 percent among CPC voters.

CPC voter perception of Lewis sees her with a 22 percent overall favorable rating, with 20 percent saying they hold unfavorable views of her and 59 percent saying they do not know enough about her.

As for Poilievre, he has a 50 percent overall favorable rating among CPC voters, with 20 percent saying they do not like him and 30 percent saying they do not know enough about him.

Regarding other CPC leadership candidates’ popularity, the poll found that 4 percent think Patrick Brown has a good chance of winning, with Leona Alleslev at 2 percent and Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Marc Dalton, Joseph Bourgault, and Bobby Singh at 1 percent.

Campaign Life Coalition gives Lewis a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life.

Poilievre has a “red light” rating for his voting record regarding abortion. However, he, like Lewis, has come out strongly against federal COVID vaccine mandates.

Charest has a poor voting record regarding life issues.

Lewis promised that if elected leader of the party she will put forward “a bill protecting parental rights,” noting that Canada needs a government system that supports families instead of “tearing them down.”

She had a strong showing in the 2020 CPC leadership race, garnering 25 percent of the vote, and has strong grassroots support.

Lewis for some time has called out a travel ban on the vaccine free as well as othere COVID mandates imposed by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre is considered by many to be the frontrunner. He also has spoken out against the Trudeau travel ban on the vaccine free.

CLC recently endorsed Dalton, Grant Abraham, and Bourgault as pro-life and pro-family candidates.

At least eight candidates reached the first deadline to run in the leadership race for the CPC.

