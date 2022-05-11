Polls showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade are misleading: here’s why

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains to Jonathon the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.

The first flaw is that Roe effectively legalized a position that only a small percentage of the American people agrees with, namely abortion-on-demand covering all nine months of pregnancy.

The second flaw, according to Dr. New, is that these polls don’t actually make it clear to respondents that abortion will not be federally banned if the Supreme Court overturns Roe. Rather, each state will be allowed to keep or amend their abortion laws as they see fit.

Dr. New believes Americans are “a lot more pro-life” than many polls indicate.

“Gallup doesn’t ask these questions as often as they should, but they’ve been polling on second trimester abortion bans and third trimester abortion bans since the mid-to-late 1990s,” he says.

“It’s pretty clear that over 80% of Americans think abortion should be generally illegal after the third trimester, over 60% of Americans think abortion be generally illegal after the second trimester. [Pro-life laws] poll well, including … limits on taxpayer funding of abortion, informed consent laws…”

