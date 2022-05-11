LifeSite will be on the ground at the Canadian March for Life on Thursday, May 12
News

Polls showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade are misleading: here’s why

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.
Featured Image

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains to Jonathon the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.

The first flaw is that Roe effectively legalized a position that only a small percentage of the American people agrees with, namely abortion-on-demand covering all nine months of pregnancy.

The second flaw, according to Dr. New, is that these polls don’t actually make it clear to respondents that abortion will not be federally banned if the Supreme Court overturns Roe. Rather, each state will be allowed to keep or amend their abortion laws as they see fit.

Dr. New believes Americans are “a lot more pro-life” than many polls indicate.

“Gallup doesn’t ask these questions as often as they should, but they’ve been polling on second trimester abortion bans and third trimester abortion bans since the mid-to-late 1990s,” he says.

“It’s pretty clear that over 80% of Americans think abortion should be generally illegal after the third trimester, over 60% of Americans think abortion be generally illegal after the second trimester. [Pro-life laws] poll well, including … limits on taxpayer funding of abortion, informed consent laws…”

Listen to this week’s episode below or by clicking here.

The Van Maren Showis hosted on numerous platforms, including SpotifySoundCloudYouTubeiTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...