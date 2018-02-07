Vatican science academy tweets New York Times story supporting population control

NewsCatholic Church, Population Control

VATICAN CITY, February 7, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – The Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences tweeted yesterday without comment a New York Times article about people using birth control to stop having children because of "climate change" fear.

The alarmist New York Times article said some people are “acutely aware that having a child is one of the costliest actions they can take environmentally” and are therefore using artificial contraception to prevent that from happening.

“If it weren’t for climate change, Allison Guy said, she would go off birth control tomorrow,” the Times reported.

The Catholic Church teaches that artificial contraception is intrinsically evil since it separates the unitive and procreative purposes of the conjugal act.

After tweeting a link to the pro-contraception report, the Academy then retweeted a few hours later a suggestion that being “pro-life” includes environmentalism. ​

“You can not call yourself [a] ‘pro-life advocate’ unless you take a stand against ALL threats to life - the catastrophe of climate change, war and the arms trade, an economic system with vast amounts of exclusion and inequality,” the tweet, written by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) employee, said. “You must stand with Pope Francis.”

Anthony Annett, Assistant to the Director at the IMF’s Communications Department, composed the tweet. It was in response to a thread started by a pro-life twitter user asking the Pontifical Academy to “take note” that the Church needs to “send a message of hope” in response to the New York Times piece about people rejecting children out of climate change fear.

The Academy’s account responded by saying Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ gives “hope...on the common home.”

The full twitter exchange can be viewed in the video above.

Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Chancellor for the Pontifical Academy for Sciences, raised eyebrows around the world yesterday when he said that forced abortion-committing, human rights-abusing communist China is the “best” at implementing Catholic social doctrine.

Last year, at a Vatican conference titled “Biological Extinction,” Sorondo told world-famous pro-abortion and pro-contraception population control advocates in attendance that the Church’s teaching on reproduction is unclear. Sorondo has been instrumental in bringing promoters of contraception, abortion, and population control to speak at numerous Vatican-run conferences.

“We know some part but not all of the doctrine of the Church” about fertility and procreation," he said.

“Many times, we don’t know exactly what is the doctrine of the Church – we know some part but not all the doctrine of the Church about the question of the fecundity,” said Sorondo.

The bishop then added that “education” will help women have fewer children, one or two rather than "seven."

“Many priests say to me that the great solution for the question of procreation is the education of the womans [sic],” said Sorondo.

“When you have education, we don’t have childrens [sic],” he said. “We don’t have seven children. Maybe we have one children, two children. No more.”