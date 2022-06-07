‘Poorly catechized’ Pelosi needs Abp. Cordileone to help get her ‘life in order’: Bp. Strickland

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reminds us that ‘no human being can change the truth’ and affirms Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s pastoral message to Nancy Pelosi.

His Excellency stresses the importance of bishops in guarding the deposit of faith, that is, upholding the truths of the Catholic faith in their entirety. When bishops fall short of this duty, they enable “Catholic” politicians like Nancy Pelosi to scandalize the faithful with their pro-abortion advocacy.

“Nancy Pelosi … claims to be Catholic, and then she does things that are contrary to Catholic faith. She’s been poorly catechized,” Strickland says. “I’m not her judge, but it is the responsibility of really every shepherd, and her shepherd [Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone] spoke up and said, ‘Nancy, you’re not living in a way that is in communion. And so, no, you can’t receive the Body of Christ until you get your life in order.’”

“That’s a loving thing to do for her shepherd. And I simply echo it. I’m not her shepherd, but I echo it as another shepherd,” he adds.

