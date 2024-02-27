Former pop singer accuses Taylor Swift of including ‘demonic rituals’ in concerts

‘You watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground,’ said Shane Lynch, who said he used to be ‘very interested in satanic stuff.’

(LifeSiteNews) — An Irish former pop star who says he used to be “very interested in satanic stuff” has accused Taylor Swift of performing satanic rituals during her shows.

Shane Lynch, who was a member of the popular boy band Boyzone and is now a “born-again” Christian, recently told the ​​Irish newspaper Sunday World that such satanic displays are common among musicians, including Swift.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising,” he said. “You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.”

Swift’s stage performance of her song “Willow” is one such show, during which the pop star and her fellow performers dance in hooded capes while a display of fire “burns” behind them. American exorcist priest Father Dan Reehil has warned that this show is suggestive of witchcraft and that “she is probably attracting a lot of demons to her concerts.”

Swift herself has suggested that the song is associated with witches and even that she is a witch. On December 15, 2020, she tweeted a link to a “willow lonely witch remix,” writing, “Witches be like ‘Sometimes I just want to listen to music while pining away/sulking/staring out a window.’ It’s me. I’m witches.”

Lynch specifically called out Taylor Swift, “one of the biggest artists in the world,” for including “demonic rituals” in her shows even beyond witch themes.

“You watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage,” Lynch continued.

“But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately,” he added.

Lynch said that there is not only “a lot of hidden Satanic [imagery]” involved in modern music, but “a lot of evil” that pervades the music itself, including “the beats” and especially in hip-hop.

He said he has stopped listening to such music, further explaining, “Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.”

The former pop star warned that satanic and dark music is being directed “at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything godly, anything controlled or disciplined.”

“It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason,” he added.

Lynch shared in an interview with the Irish Examiner last year that before his conversion to Christianity, he was “very interested in satanic stuff for a long period” of his life.

“I knew and understood the spirits… of the occult and witchcraft, which I know is a dark and horrible world,” said Lynch.

“So, knowing the dark, I decided I needed the light. That was the symbolism and I found [God].”

Demonic displays have indeed become more mainstream, and more brazen during major pop star shows over the past decade or so. For example, the “nonbinary” singer Sam Smith and “transgender” singer Kim Petras performed a blatantly satanic rendition of their song “Unholy” during the 2023 Grammys.

The official Grammy Awards website admitted to this, describing their performance this way: “Dressed in red leather and devil horns and surrounded by towers of fire, the duo created an eye-opening scene, soundtracked by one hell of a performance.”

