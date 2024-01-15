Pope Francis accuses those rejecting Fiducia Supplicans of reaching ‘ugly conclusions’

Catholic bishops around the world have voiced concerns with Fiducia Supplicans. Opposition to the document has been so wide ranging that now the entire continent of Africa will not implement the practice of such blessings.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has come to the defense of Fiducia Supplicans and its proposal for blessings of same-sex couples, saying people have jumped to “ugly conclusions” about the document because they do not understand it.

“Sometimes decisions are not accepted. In most cases, decisions are not accepted because one does not know things,” said Pope Francis, speaking about the December 18 Fiducia Supplicans (FS) text he approved.

Francis’ statement came as part of a January 14 video-link appearance on Italian television talk show Che tempo che fa, which was reportedly watched by some 3 million people.

Referencing the opposition to Fiducia Supplicans, which has come from all corners of the Church across the globe, Francis said that there was a “danger” of reaching “ugly conclusions” about things which one does not like.

“This is what happened with these latest decisions on blessings for all,” he stated.

The Pontiff defended the text – which was drawn up by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández and approved by the Pope – saying that “the Lord blesses everyone, everyone, everyone, those who come. Every person.”

Continuing, Francis said that “the Lord blesses everyone who is capable of being baptized, that is, every person.”

He added that “then people must enter into conversation with the Lord’s blessing and see what is the path that the Lord proposes to them.”

Echoing his recurring theme of “accompaniment,” Francis further noted that “we have to take them by the hand and help them to go on that road, not condemn them from the beginning. And this is the pastoral work of the Church.”

The Pontiff, who had made a previous appearance on Che tempo che fa in 2022, expanded on this “pastoral work of the Church” by linking his defense of same-sex blessings to a practice of universal forgiveness in the sacrament of reconciliation.

“This is a very important work for confessors,” he said. “I always say to confessors: you forgive everything and treat people very kindly as the Lord treats us to us. And then if you want to help people, then you can talk always take them forward and help them move forward. But forgive everyone.”

Francis revealed that in his “54 years” of hearing confessions as a priest he had only denied offering absolution once, stating that the reason for withholding it was “the hypocrisy of the person.”

He urged priests to emulate this style, instructing them that:

Always I have forgiven everything, but also I will say with the knowledge that that person maybe will relapse but the Lord forgives us, help not to relapse, or to relapse less, but always forgive.

The Pope argued that the Church’s “cordial dimension” comes from the Gospel parable of the missing wedding guests: “This is the Lord’s invitation. And everyone with his own burden, because everyone has his own and the Lord says, ‘Everyone.’ This is what the Lord says, not what I say. The problem is when we make selections: this one yes, this one no… Let Him do it. We, everyone. Then inside we see.”

The Pope’s defense of Fiducia Supplicans comes shortly after the document’s author Cardinal Fernández also performed a media round of interviews, seeking to downplay widespread criticism of the text.

Speaking to Religion Digital last week, Fernández stated that the practice of giving blessings to same-sex couples along the lines prescribed by Fiducia Supplicans was one that was “common” in South America.

The new prefect of the Congregation (Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith stated that “deep down, Francis’ interest was in safeguarding the freedom and spontaneity of this other type of blessings that are the only priestly gesture we have to give to everyone: if we cannot give them absolution, if we cannot give them the Eucharist, if we cannot bless them with a liturgical rite, we can give them a simple pastoral blessing: at least tell them ‘may the Lord bless you and protect you’ and make a sign of the cross on each other’s foreheads.’”

Fernández added it “was important” for Francis “that this possibility was not compromised or subjected to various ecclesiastical controls.”

However, opposition to the document has been so wide ranging that now the entire continent of Africa will not implement the practice of such blessings. A statement issued by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo on Thursday noted that to offer such blessings would contradict African culture which is “deeply rooted in the values of the natural law regarding marriage and family.” However, Ambongo avoided taking a strong theological rejection of Fiducia Supplicans.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, the emeritus prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Guinean native, condemned the Vatican’s text more clearly. He said opposition to Fiducia Supplicans was not an opposition to Pope Francis, but rather “firmly and radically opposing a heresy that seriously undermines the Church, the Body of Christ, because it is contrary to the Catholic faith and Tradition.”

