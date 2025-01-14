Pope Francis accuses young Catholic priests who like the Latin Mass of ‘mental imbalance’

Pope Francis has renewed his oft-repeated criticisms of young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass, accusing them of practicing 'backwardism' and of 'sectarian worldliness' in his new wide-ranging memoir 'Hope' released Tuesday.

“From a sociological point of view, it is interesting to consider the phenomenon of traditionalism, this ‘backwardism’ that regularly returns each century, this reference to a supposed perfect age that each time is another age,” commented Pope Francis.

The lines come as part of his recent wide-ranging memoir Hope released Tuesday, in which the Pope renewed his oft-repeated criticisms of young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass, styling them as “rigid.”

“It has now been ruled that the possibility of celebrating Mass in Latin, following the missal prior to the Second Vatican Council, must be expressly authorized by the Dicastery for Divine Worship, who will allow it only in special cases,” said Francis, alluding to his 2021 document Traditionis Custodes.

NEW: In Pope Francis’ new memoir ‘Hope’ he excoriates devotees of Latin Mass for practicing “’backwardism’ that regularly returns each century.” Says he restricted Latin Mass for “reason that it is unhealthy for the liturgy to become ideology.” pic.twitter.com/OxUjC4x3qC — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) January 14, 2025

The motive for ushering in such sweeping restrictions on the ancient liturgy was “for the reason that it is unhealthy for the liturgy to become ideology,” said Francis.

Commenting further on the rapidly growing phenomena of young Catholics flocking to the traditional Mass – such as at the Chartres pilgrimage – Francis added:

It is curious to see this fascination for what is not understood, for what appears somewhat hidden, and seems also at times to interest the younger generations.

The 88-year-old accused Latin Mass devotees of being concerned purely with external appearances rather than the content of the liturgy or practice of devotion:

This rigidity is often accompanied by elegant and costly tailoring, lace, fancy trimmings, rochets. Not a taste for tradition but clerical ostentation, which then is none other than an ecclesiastic version of individualism. Not a return to the sacred but to quite the opposite, to sectarian worldliness.

Seemingly not content with such a sweeping condemnation of many younger members of the Church, Francis expanded on the theme, suggesting that devotion to the Latin Mass revealed the possibility of a “mental imbalance”:

These ways of dressing up sometimes conceal mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties, a personal problem that may be exploited.

He referenced four occasions in Italy and Paraguay on which “the papacy has had to intervene on this problem,” namely a diocese accepting seminarians who had already been “sent away from other seminaries.”

“When this happens there is generally something wrong, something that leads people to hide their own personality in closed or sectarian environments.”

Commenting on the Pope’s remarks, author and liturgist Dr. Peter Kwasniewski responded saying that “Pope Francis is hopelessly out of touch with the growing desire for reverence, sacredness, and beauty.”

“It’s not about window-dressing,” said Kwasniewski. “It’s about a meaningful spiritual encounter with the Lord of glory in a world gone mad with utilitarianism and materialism. The rationalism of the 1970s is on full display when he admits he can’t understand why anyone would want a form of worship that can’t be fully or immediately understood.”

“One wonders whether he believes God is incomprehensible; one wonders if there is any room for mystery in Bergoglio’s worldview,” he closed.

Similarly unimpressed with the Pontiff’s remarks, Dr. Joseph Shaw commented that “Pope Francis relies on rather antiquated stereotypes to understand the traditionalist phenomenon: I believe that his notion of ‘rigidity’ derives from the idea of an ‘authoritarian personality’ popular in the 1970s, but developed in the 1940s.”

“Underlying this is a reluctance to accept that history has moved on: today, interest in tradition is not a clinging to what is familiar and safe, but the ultimate rebellion against the establishment,” said Shaw, who serves as Chairman of the Latin Mass Society of England and Wales and President of Una Voce International.

“By the same token,” he added, “the people spending the largest sums on vestments today are not traditionalists, but those who have access to the institutional Church’s resources, as recently seen in the re-opening of Notre Dame in Paris.”

Written in conjunction with Italian journalist Carlo Musso over a multi-year period, the book – released Tuesday – was originally planned only to be published after his death, but Francis made the decision to release it during this Jubilee Year of Hope.

However, his comments are unlikely to foster particular joy or hope amongst the steadily growing – and largely young – number of Catholics who are devoted to the Latin Mass for its substance.

Speaking to this correspondent during the annual Latin Mass pilgrimage to Rome, a young pilgrim from France said that the Latin Mass specific-event was so Catholics “can express their loyalty to Jesus Christ.”

Citing the broad national representation of the pilgrimage she said it “shows the unity of all Christians, irrespective of their countries of origin” and their political leanings. “In the end,” the young lady stated, “we are all united in Jesus Christ Our Lord.”

Similar comments were made by a number of pilgrims interviewed by LifeSiteNews.

But such papal attacks on Latin Mass Catholics are by no means new. Francis has regularly vilified young priests and seminarians as “rigid” on numerous occasions.

On one such occasion the Pope suggested that those clerics who opt to don more traditional clerical garb, such as cassocks and clerical hats, possess a “rigid clericalism,” behind which there are “serious problems.”

Given such rhetoric, his 2021 and subsequent restrictions on the Latin Mass are less surprising. Indeed, further restrictions had been rumored to be enacted over the past summer, with Francis reportedly having the document on his desk ready to sign.

Following an outpouring of public support from groups and individuals, the rumored text never emerged.

Notwithstanding this, numerous restrictions already remain in place, with recent statistics showing the Vatican only allowed 60 parish churches worldwide to host a traditional Mass in 2022.

