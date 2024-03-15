Pope Francis again defends blessing homosexual ‘couples,’ downplays idea it causes ‘schism’

Although Pope Francis has once again defended homosexual blessings as outlined in Fiducia Supplicans, the unchangeable teaching of the Catholic Church is that homosexual activity is intrinsically disordered and gravely sinful.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has once again defended blessing homosexual couples, as outlined in Fiducia Supplicans, adding that the global controversy and international rejection of such blessings does not signal “a schism.”

“I just want to say that God loves everyone, especially sinners,” Pope Francis stated in a book-length interview soon to be released, a preview of which was released by Corriere della Sera and Vatican News on March 14.

“I envision a mother church that embraces and welcomes everyone, including those who feel wrong and those who have been judged by us in the past. I am thinking of homosexual or transgender people who seek the Lord and instead have been rejected or cast out,” Francis is further reported as saying.

The preview noted that Francis repeated his multiple prior comments defending same-sex blessings and the declaration Fiducia Supplicans.

He also attempted to downplay the widespread opposition to homosexual blessings which has been seen throughout the Church ever since the document was published December 18. “If brother bishops decide not to follow this path, it does not mean that this is the antechamber of a schism, because the doctrine of the Church is not questioned,” he stated.

READ: Pope Francis defends homosexual civil unions for people ‘who live the gift of love’

#BreakingNews : @Pontifex defends homosexual #civilunions for people ‘who live the gift of love’ Francis’ statements are in contradiction to #Catholic teaching. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2003 text, Considerations Regarding Proposals to give Legal… pic.twitter.com/F2LnKh4zDf — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) March 15, 2024

Authored by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith, Fiducia Supplicans states in section 31 that “within the horizon outlined here is the possibility of blessings of couples in irregular situations and of same-sex couples.”

On at least three occasions publicly known (here, here, here), Pope Francis has defended the text which he formally approved, and attacked Catholics who have opposed it.

In a January 14 television appearance, Francis spoke about the “danger” of reaching “ugly conclusions” about things which one does not like. “This is what happened with these latest decisions on blessings for all,” he stated, before presenting a regular defense of the document: “the Lord blesses everyone, everyone, everyone, those who come. Every person.”

“The Lord blesses everyone who is capable of being baptized, that is, every person,” said Francis, adding that “then people must enter into conversation with the Lord’s blessing and see what is the path that the Lord proposes to them.”

After the entire continent of Africa – led by the president of the president of the episcopal conferences of Africa and Madagascar, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo – announced January 11 that same-sex blessings would not be implemented in the continent, Francis again criticized opposition to the text.

“Those who vehemently protest [Fiducia Supplicans] belong to small ideological groups,” he said. Francis then described the Catholic Church in Africa as “a special case” since “for them, homosexuality is something ‘ugly’ from a cultural point of view; they do not tolerate it,” according to the English translation of the interview by Vatican News.

LifeSite has compiled a non-exhaustive list of prelates and clergy opposing homosexual blessings, which includes a number of cardinals, along with numerous bishops’ conferences and individual dioceses. Since January 11, certain African bishops conferences have taken a different stance to that outlined by Ambongo, allowing for the blessing of same-sex couples if the bishops wish to do so.

FULL LIST: Where do bishops stand on blessings for homosexual couples?

More recently, Francis stated to the weekly Italian journal Credere that opposition to blessing homosexual couples was “hypocrisy.”

“No one is shocked if I give a blessing to an entrepreneur who maybe exploits people, and that is a very serious sin,” he said. “Whereas they are scandalized if I give it to a homosexual… This is hypocrisy! The heart of the document [Fiducia Supplicans] is welcome.”

“I do not bless a ‘homosexual marriage,’ I bless two people who love each other and I also ask them to pray for me,” said the Pope.

READ: Pope Francis: ‘I bless two people who love each other’ not homosexual ‘marriage’

Drawing once more upon the link he had previously made between baptism and blessing of same-sex couples, Francis stated further: “Always in confessions, when these situations arrive, homosexual people, remarried people, I always pray and bless. The blessing should not be denied to anyone. Everyone, everyone, everyone.”

“Be careful,” he continued. “I’m talking about people: those who are capable of receiving baptism. The most serious sins are those that disguise themselves with a more ‘angelic’ appearance.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” The catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved, and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.”

In 2021, the CDF stated clearly that the Church does not “power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex.”

The CDF stated that it is “not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.”

Share











