Pope Francis again meets pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin days before start of Synod on Synodality

Father James Martin, SJ's evident papal favor continued, not just with his personal invited to the Synod, but with a private meeting with the Pontiff.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– Just days prior to the Synod on Synodality, Pope Francis met once again with prominent LGBT advocate priest Father James Martin, SJ, who is due to take part at the Synod as a voting member.

While no details of the meeting were included on the Pope’s private calendar, Fr. Martin himself revealed the news of his Papal meeting via social media.

“I’m grateful for a visit with the Holy Father today, where we had a wonderful, in-depth conversation at the Casa Santa Marta. I’m so grateful for his gracious welcome,” Martin wrote.

Fr. James Martin SJ met #PopeFrancis again today.

The meeting was not in the Pope’s public calendar.@JamesMartinSJ wrote recently how at the Synod he would be highlighting “the L.G.B.T.Q. community, but also, more broadly, various communities in the U.S. church.” pic.twitter.com/MepjA414gf — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) September 29, 2023

No further details were given by Martin, nor has the Vatican offered any information about the encounter.

Martin was personally selected by the Pope to participate in the Synod on Synodality, running October 4 to 29. The Jesuit priest will be a non-episcopal voting member of the Synod.

Writing shortly before he met the Pope, Martin expressed his thoughts on the upcoming month-long event.

“So my main hope is that all of us can ‘walk together’ with open minds and hearts. This will take a great deal of prayer and trust, since so many of us will come from different cultures and viewpoints,” he wrote.

Martin added how he hoped “to share some stories from communities with whom I minister. Of course, that includes the LGBTQ community, but also, more broadly, various communities in the U.S. church.”

The instrumentum laboris for the Synod meeting highlights topics such as women’s diaconal “ordination,” married priests, and a need to “welcome” the “remarried divorcees, people in polygamous marriages, LGBTQ+ people.” It also promotes Amoris Laetitia’s argument that the divorced and “remarried” can be admitted to Holy Communion as a settled point of “magisterial and theological teaching.”

It will serve as the basis for the discussions among the Synod participants, something which Martin also highlighted: “the working document will be a starting point, or background, for our discussions.”

READ: Fr. James Martin says Christ raising Lazarus from dead is ‘invitation’ for ‘LGBTQ people’ to ‘come out’

This is not the first time that the notoriously pro-LGBT Jesuit has met Pope Francis, but simply the latest in a number of encounters which have marked Martin out as a recipient of particular papal favor.

Notwithstanding his longstanding record of promoting LGBT ideology in dissent from Catholic teaching, Martin was made a member of the Dicastery for Communications by Francis.

His record also includes promoting images drawn from a series of blasphemous works by homosexual artist Douglas Blanchard used to illustrate a book titled The Passion of Christ: A Gay Vision. Martin has additionally promoted same-sex unions and called for openly homosexual individuals to kiss during the sign of peace at the Novus Ordo Mass.

Most recently, Martin argued in a newly published book that the “message” of “coming out” is “especially important for LGBTQ people.”

The process of “coming out” and, it appears, practicing an LGBT lifestyle, Martin called “a key step in both their emotional maturation and spiritual growth.” “It is a sign of a healthy love of self, which is sometimes a challenge for LGBTQ people,” he said.

Pope Francis’ continued favor towards his fellow Jesuit has not been harmed by Martin’s promotion of ideologies and arguments which run contrary to Catholicism.

READ: Pope Francis calls Fr. James Martin a man of ‘values’ teaching the ‘way of communication with God’

Indeed, in November 2022, Francis described his fellow Jesuit as “a man who has values, a communicator who also knows how to teach you the way of communication with God.”

Share











