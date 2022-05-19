Pope Francis ordered resignation of Vatican auditor accused of spying, cardinal testifies

Until now, Cardinal Becciu would not answer questions surrounding the departure of Milone out of 'love for the Holy Father.'

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – On Wednesday, Cardinal Becciu testified that Pope Francis had personally ousted the Vatican’s auditor-general during a second day of questioning as part of a Vatican corruption trial.

In an eight hour courtroom session yesterday, Cardinal Becciu answered questions from prosecutors by blaming his departmental staff, citing lapses in his own memory, or passing responsibility to Pope Francis. https://t.co/vPI4DO4Yu5 — The Pillar (@PillarCatholic) May 19, 2022

Becciu, a former Substitute for General Affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State, is currently on trial in a $412 million fraud cause, having been charged with spending Church money on a failed deal to buy a property in London.

During a period of more than eight hours, Becciu responded to questions about decisions he made during his time as sostituto. He blamed his staff and cited lapses in his own memory more than once, and also alleged that Pope Francis was to blame for the departure of former auditor general Libero Milone in 2017.

It was alleged at the time by Becciu that Milone “went against all the rules and was spying on the private lives of his superiors and staff, including me.”

“If he had not agreed to resign, we would have prosecuted him,” attested Becciu.

However, Milone and his team have responded since that time saying that they were “targeted” by the Secretariat of State due to what was being unearthed about Vatican financial corruption.

Until now, Becciu would not answer questions surrounding the departure of Milone, out of “love for the Holy Father,” but Pope Francis dispensed him from the pontifical secret last month.

Becciue was sacked by Pope Francis in September 2020 as information of his allegedly shady activity surfaced.

It is alleged that he channeled Church money, some from parishioners, to family members. Other defendants are on trial as well, accused of crimes such as extortion and money-laundering.



— Article continues below Petition — Stand with Cardinal Zen: Chinese authorities won't intimidate arrested Hong Kong hero Show Petition Text 9203 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Please SIGN this petition calling on Hong Kong leader John Lee to cease all intimidation of Cardinal Joseph Zen following his arrest for supporting pro-democracy demonstrators. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong, was arrested by the pro-China security police in Hong Kong in a major escalation of intimidation against pro-freedom activists in the region. Zen was one of four people arrested on May 11th on suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces", with the 90-year-old's detention marking the first high-profile move by Hong Kong's new Chief Executive, John Lee. The Hong Kong security police targeted Zen as a trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided “legal, medical, psychological and emergency financial assistance” to those involved in the 2019 protests against the government’s Extradition Law Amendment Bill, which allows prisoners to be transferred to China for trial. Cardinal Zen has since been released, but his passport was confiscated to prevent him leaving Hong Kong. The arrest was made possible under the terms of Hong Kong’s draconian national security law, passed in 2020, which Zen warned would be used to silence the Church. The outspoken cardinal previously confessed that he was prepared to go to prison under the terms of the new law, saying, “If right and proper words were considered against their law, I will endure all the suing, trials, and arrests.” Cardinal Zen is a hero to Hong Kongers, and needs the world to stand with him today. SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition calling on Hong Kong leader John Lee to cease all intimidation of Cardinal Zen today. The people of Hong Kong, including Cardinal Zen, have lived under the shadow of Beijing since 1997, and know personally how oppressive Chinese Communist Party rule is. This arrest of a Catholic cardinal by communist authorities in Hong Kong is a stark reminder of the harsh realities of life for all citizens of the region. Cardinal Zen's plight demands the attention of all people of good-will, as his spirit of resistance in the face of tyranny continues to inspire new generations of Hong Kongers to defy the horrors of communist rule. Please stand with Cardinal Zen today - SIGN and SHARE this petition calling for an end to the intimidatory tactics of the Chinese Communist Party's proxy leaders in Hong Kong. MORE INFORMATION: Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong - LifeSiteNews Cardinal Zen calls out Pope Francis for not answering dubia about ‘murder’ of Chinese Church - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Vatican financial scandal

The Vatican financial scandal saga goes back to at least 2014 when Cardinal George Pell was appointed as the Vatican’s new Secretariat for the Economy, and mandated to bring transparency and accountability to the Vatican’s financial situation.

Early on, Cardinal Pell said that almost 1 billion euros which were “tucked away” had been discovered. Milone was hired as the first ever auditor general and Milone’s and Pell’s departments discovered what looked like an attempt to conceal loans on behalf of the Secretariat.

Since then, Cardinal Pell was wrongfully imprisoned following a sexual abuse trial in Australia, only to be acquitted in April 2020 of all charges.

READ: Vatican cardinal spent $800,000 to discredit Cardinal Pell during sex abuse trial: report

While he was on trial in 2018, the Vatican sent more than $300 million to Australia. A total of $1.7 billion was sent from 2014 through 2020, with the country’s bishops reportedly seemingly unaware of the transactions.

“We have one basic unanswered question,” Pell told Catholic News Agency in a phone interview in December. “We do know — this has been confirmed by Cardinal [Angelo] Becciu — that $2,300,000 [AUD] was sent from the Vatican Secretary of State to Australia.”

“The conference of bishops has said ‘no such money ever arrived, certainly, we didn’t receive it,’” said Pell. “So the unanswered question is: If the money wasn’t sent for something to do with my case, why was it sent?”

“But it’s a major unanswered question. And as I said, Cardinal Becciu confirms that the money was sent, and he believes it’s none of my business as to why it was sent,” added Pell.

Share











