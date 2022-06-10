Pope Francis appoints pro-LGBT prelate to replace orthodox Phoenix bishop

‘Very sad for the faithful in Phoenix,’ reacted one Catholic news editor.

Help a brave therapist being attacked by Southern Poverty Law Center: LifeFunder

PHOENIX (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis has announced he is replacing the beloved pro-family Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona, with an avowedly pro-LGBT auxiliary bishop from San Diego.

Pope Francis announced on Friday that just months after staunch pro-life and pro-family Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, Thomas J. Olmsted, turned the usual retirement age of 75, he is replacing the orthodox prelate with ardently pro-LGBT San Diego Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan.

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Phoenix, United States of America, presented by Bishop Thomas James Olmsted,” reads the Vatican press release dated June 10.

“The Holy Father has appointed Bishop John Patrick Dolan, until now titular of Uchi Maius and auxiliary of San Diego, as bishop of Phoenix, United States of America,” adds the presser.

RELATED: Pro-gay bishop pushes homosexual agenda at LGBT ‘Family Mass’

The decision has already been met with controversy among Catholics online, with many expressing their disproval with what has been felt as a purely “political” move.

“When I see the pope play such obviously political games with the episcopate, it makes me think of a misbehaving boy who’s so proud of himself b/c he thinks his father is unaware of his misdeeds. All the while, the father knows and will act in due time,” reacted Crisis Magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.

When I see the pope play such obviously political games with the episcopate, it makes me think of a misbehaving boy who’s so proud of himself b/c he thinks his father is unaware of his misdeeds. All the while, the father knows and will act in due time. https://t.co/WJgGneFoTM — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) June 10, 2022

“Very sad for the faithful in Phoenix,” added managing editor of Catholic Family News Matt Gaspers.

Very sad for the faithful in Phoenix 👇 https://t.co/miZzwsKSZK — Matt Gaspers (@MattGaspers) June 10, 2022

While Dolan has been named by LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen as one of “America’s top 10 homosexuality-promoting Catholic bishops,” Olmsted has been a strong voice against the subversion of the Catholic view on marriage and sexuality for decades.

Olmsted has consistently called for Catholics to “authentically love” homosexuals by acknowledging the Church’s teaching that homosexual acts are “disordered,” making reference to both the natural law and the revealed Divine law.

Olmsted has also been on the forefront of the anti-pornography movement, encouraging young men to leave such vices behind and reclaim their true manhood.

Dolan, on the other hand, has taken a radically different stance on the Catholic moral teachings Olmsted has ardently defended throughout his time as bishop.

RELATED: US Bishop issues major call for men to join the battle for life and family: ‘We need to get off the sidelines’

In fact, when Dolan was first promoted Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego by Pope Francis in 2017, LifeSiteNews noted that as a priest he was the pastor of a scandalously pro-LGBT parish within the diocese that consistently defied the Church’s teaching on homosexuality.

His parish at the time, St. John the Evangelist in Hillcrest, employed an openly homosexual man as pastoral associate and director of young adult ministry and parish’s social media pages displayed “a cross superimposed on a rainbow flag.”

Dolan’s replacement of Olmsted as bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix is one of many appointments made by Francis in recent weeks that have been criticized as being intentionally anti-Catholic.

— Article continues below Petition — Pope Francis: Don't make Bishop McElroy a cardinal - he knew about McCarrick Show Petition Text 11117 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't. SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal. Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil. This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics. "I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation." McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim. It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public. SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so. He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching". The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church. We must do what we can to clean up this mess now. More Information: Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

One of the 21 new cardinals appointed by Francis earlier this month was Dolan’s own superior bishop in the Diocese of San Diego, Robert McElroy.

McElroy, like Dolan, has a history of being a pro-LGBT prelate and has even claimed that “The deposit of faith is not an inert and abstract body of teaching,” but rather that changes can be made to so-called “reformable Church doctrine.”

Help a brave therapist being attacked by Southern Poverty Law Center: LifeFunder

Share











