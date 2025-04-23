Pope Francis’ body on display at the Vatican until Friday

Visitors are invited to pray before the late pontiff’s coffin inside the basilica through Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Pledge to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’ remains were translated into St. Peter’s Basilica this morning, where they will now be on display for the faithful to pay their respects until Friday evening.

In a ceremony replete with Gregorian Chant throughout the procession, the bodily remains of Pope Francis were brought into the Vatican basilica from the chapel of the Casa Santa Martha guesthouse, where they had been lying in state on Tuesday.

Pope Francis’ coffin is brought into St Peter’s Basilica to the singing of the Litany of the Saints His remains will now be on display until 7pm on Friday, for those who wish to pray for his soul by his coffin. https://t.co/78Ij3fmlgq pic.twitter.com/2k4gB0izCE — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 23, 2025

Faithful and others wishing to view the late pope’s remains will now have a chance to do so prior to his funeral on Saturday:

Wednesday 23 April: 11:00 a.m. until midnight.

Thursday 24 April: 7:00 a.m. until midnight.

Friday 25 April: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

At 8 p.m. on Friday evening, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Papal Camerlengo, will preside over the right of closing of the pope’s coffin in readiness for his funeral the next morning.

Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday morning, and his death was announced to the world a little over two hours later. In accordance with ecclesial law, his death was certified by the camerlengo that day and the papal apartments he used sealed – not to be opened again until the arrival of the new pontiff.

On Tuesday his remains lay in state in the chapel of the Casa Santa Martha guesthouse, which he had made his home for the duration of his 12-year reign rather than the Apostolic Palace and the papal apartments.

His death has triggered an outpouring of statements from world leaders expressing their sympathies, with many now due to be in attendance at Saturday’s funeral. Figures such as Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Prince William are expected at the Vatican this coming weekend.

In addition, many thousands of pilgrims who had been due to attend the now cancelled canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis are also expected to attend the funeral.

As for the start of the conclave itself and the rounds of voting to elect a new pope, the Church’s law stipulates that this must begin between 15 and 20 days after the pope dies. In this case, that would mean starting around May 6 at the earliest, and May 11 at the latest.

Pre-conclave General Congregation meetings have already started as of Tuesday morning, with the second taking place on Wednesday afternoon. These events provide an opportunity for cardinals to get to know one another, as well as to formalize practical details regarding the conclave.

Following the funeral, though, such meetings will take on an increasingly serious nature as cardinals look among themselves for a suitable candidate to become pope.

Pledge to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul

Share











