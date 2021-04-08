Pope Francis calls for ‘global governance’ and ‘universal vaccines’ in letter to globalist financial summit

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

VATICAN CITY, April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis has addressed the World Bank and International Monetary Fund at their spring meeting, calling for “global governance” in light of COVID-19, strongly advocating for universal vaccines, and bemoaning the “ecological debt” which is owed to “nature itself.”

His letter is the latest in a series of recent acts in which Francis has aligned himself with global corporations committed to anti-Catholic agendas.

The letter was delivered via Peter Cardinal Turkson, Prefect of the Holy See’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, to the spring 2021 meeting between the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is currently being held online from April 5 - 11.

Dated April 4, the letter mentioned God just once, in the final line.

Instead, Francis focussed on calling for a system of global government which would implement a new societal order upon the world, based upon climate change policies and universal vaccination.

‘Global governance’

Referencing “the Covid-19 pandemic,” Francis declared that the world had been forced to “confront a series of grave and interrelated socio-economic, ecological, and political crises.”

Such inter-connected crises, he placed before the World Bank and IMF, hoping that their meetings would provide the basis for a re-ordering of world affairs: “It is my hope that your discussions will contribute to a model of ‘recovery’ capable of generating new, more inclusive and sustainable solutions to support the real economy, assisting individuals and communities to achieve their deepest aspirations and the universal common good.”

Francis repeated the claim that COVID has shown how “no one is saved alone,” and hence “new and creative forms of social, political and economic participation” must be drawn up.

Quoting from his recent encyclical Fratelli Tutti, which has been described as “blasphemous” by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Francis mentioned “trust” as the “cornerstone of all relationships,” a point which he believed the World Bank and IMF would “know well” due to being “experts in finance and economics.”

He urged that the two financial giants foster such relationships, and engage in “building bridges, and envisioning long-term inclusive projects.”

Francis also renewed his frequent call for a paradigm shift in global politics, saying: “there remains an urgent need for a global plan that can create new or regenerate existing institutions, particularly those of global governance, and help to build a new network of international relations for advancing the integral human development of all peoples.”

A principal effect of the desired global government, would be the reduction of debt in order to enable easy access primarily to “vaccines,” followed by “health, education and jobs.”

An ‘ecological debt’ to ‘nature itself’

However, Pope Francis did not miss the opportunity to instruct the IMF and World Bank on another of his regular areas of concern issues, namely “climate change.” He warned about overlooking “ecological debt,” a phenomena which he described as affecting the whole world, and pitting the “global north” against the “south.”

“We are, in fact, in debt to nature itself, as well as the people and countries affected by human-induced ecological degradation and biodiversity loss,” wrote Francis.

“In this regard, I believe that the financial industry, which is distinguished by its great creativity, will prove capable of developing agile mechanisms for calculating this ecological debt, so that developed countries can pay it, not only by significantly limiting their consumption of non-renewable energy or by assisting poorer countries to enact policies and programmes of sustainable development, but also by covering the costs of the innovation required for that purpose.”

These lines seem to echo the sentiments expressed by key globalist and founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, whose proposed anti-Catholic “Great Reset,” is underpinned by a focus on a green financial agenda, as he mentions the “withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies,” and a new financial system based on “investments” which advance “equality and sustainability,” and the building of a “‘green’ urban infrastructure.”

Schwab, the IMF, and scores of the world’s most influential banks (including the World Bank), have in fact already committed themselves to enforcing the green agenda of the Great Reset, and look set to make adherence to such green policies a criteria for access to finance in the future.

Francis has already signalled his intimacy with Schwab, by sending an address to the WEF four times in his eight-year pontificate, and allowing an annual Vatican roundtable at Davos, the WEF’s annual conference site in Switzerland.

A secular society pointed to a new ‘common good’

Francis also made reference to the “common good,” several times in his letter, which he linked intimately to finance and a form of secular fraternity of the kind described in Fratelli Tutti.

“It follows that public money may never be disjoined from the public good, and financial markets should be underpinned by laws and regulations aimed at ensuring that they truly work for the common good. A commitment to economic, financial and social solidarity thus entails much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity.”

Such goals, for Francis, include “a justly financed vaccine solidarity,” which he said was part of the “the law of love and the health of all.”

“Here, I reiterate my call to government leaders, businesses and international organizations to work together in providing vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and needy.”

Closing his letter, Francis repeated his wish for a world focussed on a new style of fraternity, underpinned by a focus on green policies, urging the World Bank and IMF to develop solutions for “a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

It would be a future “where finance is at the service of the common good, where the vulnerable and the marginalized are placed at the centre, and where the earth, our common home, is well cared for.”

There was no mention in the letter of Christ, the Catholic Church or the Catholic teaching on the common good.

Subservience to globalist agenda

Pope Francis’s letter comes as no great surprise, since the 84-year-old Argentine has been significantly increasing his long-standing ties with globalist groups and organisations, such as the United Nations (UN) and the WEF.

Francis has recently called for a “new world order,” saying that the “drama of wasting” the COVID-19 “crisis” would be worse than the disruption caused by COVID measures across the globe.

On that occasion too, he dealt with the topic of salvation, once again viewing it with a purely earthly understanding, and linking salvation to the new world order and a focus of green policies: “The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development, which unquestionably focuses on coexistence among peoples in harmony with Creation.”

To this end, Pope Francis has launched his own initiative with the U.N. and with globalist corporations, in order to promote a new “economic system” of capitalism, and ensure the achievement of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Amongst other aspects, the partnerships promote “sustainable lifestyles,” “gender equality,” and “global citizenship,” while the SDGs themselves promote “sexual and reproductive health services.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

