Pope Francis calls obscenely named singers ‘poets’ during papal audience

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – A choir called the “F*** Cancer Choir” sang for Pope Francis after his Wednesday Papal Audience this week.
The Italian choir advocates for “more acceptance of people living with cancer.”
It was reported by Euro News that the choir got good seats with the help of a nun who works with the group.
When the formal audience was finished, the group approached Pope Francis and sang for him while he remained seated.
The group posted a video of the encounter to the Facebook page. It shows that the Pope laughed and called them “poets.” He was apparently not dismayed at the use of foul language in his presence.
The Italian-speaking choir chose the English obscenity intentionally. Federica Grosso, one of the founders of the group, told Reuters: “We know what the word means in English but it was chosen by our patients to show that there is a possibility of living with cancer in a human way, all together.”
Memorare Media publisher J. Basil Dannebohm disapproved of the use of the offensive word. He wrote: “If Pope Francis considers the “F-word” poetic, I’ve know a few limericks that would have him convinced that I’m the next Lord Byron.”
Dannebohm also criticized what he believed was the failure of Catholic media to report on the story.
Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube)
He wrote: “CNA published a story on Wednesday’s audience. However, rather than providing facts, the EWTN owned affiliate chose to offer readers a saccharine story fawning over the latest “words of wisdom” offered by Francis.”
The controversial moment at his Wednesday audience came just days after the Pope made striking claims about the Holy Spirit during his Pentecost homily.
On Pentecost Sunday he depicted the third Person of the Holy Trinity as the “author of division,” a term Francis explained by saying: “And finally, oddly, the Holy Spirit is the author of division, of ruckus, of a certain disorder. Think of the morning of Pentecost: He is the author … he creates division of languages and attitudes … it was a ruckus, that! Yet at the same time, he is the author of harmony. He divides with the variety of charisms, but it is a false division, because true division is part of harmony. He creates division with charisms and he creates harmony with all this division. This is the richness of the Church.”