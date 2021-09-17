ANALYSIS: Pope Francis concelebrates Mass with bishop Pope Benedict deposed

Apparently a surprise to Slovakia's Catholic hierarchy, the gesture may be a sign of the bishop's rehabilitation.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (LifeSiteNews) — During his recent visit to Slovakia, Pope Francis met with a controversial bishop who had been removed from his See by the pontiff’s predecessor.

On Monday Pope Francis met with the former archbishop of Trnva, Bishop Robert Bezák, 61, and his family at the nunciature in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava. Then, on Wednesday morning, the Pope invited Bezák to co-preside with him during his final Mass on Slovakian soil in the town of Šaštín.

According to the New Daily Compass, the Slovak hierarchy retains a negative opinion of the former archbishop of Trnava, and his presence at the papal Mass was a surprise.

“Although today the Slovakian Bishops’ Conference is united in its negative judgement on Monsignor Bezák, Pope Francis has in fact imposed his public rehabilitation; the bishops were only informed of his presence among the concelebrants at the closing Mass of the pastoral visit,” wrote the Italian Catholic newspaper’s Ricardo Cascioli.

“In the last few days, there had also been speculation about the possibility of a diocese being reassigned, but Bezák himself denied this in a television interview on Tuesday 14th September with the main Slovakian network, although he said he was open to being appointed in the future.”

Bezák was appointed Archbishop of Trnava in April 2009 when he was only 49, but he was asked to resign by Pope Benedict in 2012 following “serious allegations” made against him. When Bezák refused, Pope Benedict relieved him of his pastoral duties. The reason for this were not revealed at the time, but according to insiders consulted by LifeSiteNews’ clerical source, they involved statements contrary to church doctrine as well as suspicions of homosexual misconduct and financial mismanagement.

Following his dismissal, Bezák wrote a book called Vyznanie, “Confessions” in Slovak, in which he described his removal as unfair. Over the years, he has received strong and lasting support from some of the Slovakian faithful, and a Facebook page called “We support Bishop Bezák” was created in his defense.

The bishop has not held a pastoral position in the Church since his dismissal and in recent years taught religion at a Protestant school.

This latest development in the Bezák case may be the result of Bezák’s own repeated efforts in recent years to appeal to Pope Francis. This July, the bishop lunched with the pontiff in Rome and, in April 2015, Bezák met with the Pope during a private audience organized by Czech cardinal Miloslav Vlk.

Last week, after receiving a tip from a credible anonymous source, LifeSiteNews published an article discussing the likelihood of a meeting between Pope Francis and Bezák during the Pope’s official visit to Slovakia, as well as the rehabilitation of the former archbishop as a possible outcome of that visit.

By publicly concelebrating Mass with Bezák, Pope Francis has re-opened an almost decade-old can of worms. Bezák’s deposition as archbishop of Trnava in 2012 and his efforts to contest the decision created strong divisions amongst Slovakia’s faithful and clergy at the time. Bezák has always maintained that he did not know the reasons for his removal, but LifeSiteNews’ anonymous source alleged it involved sexual misconduct unrevealed “in accordance with the Vatican’s policy of hiding the real motive of a removal whenever homosexual misconduct is involved.”

Bezák’s active participation at the Pope’s closing Mass as well as their meeting at the nunciature in Bratislava will no doubt have strengthened the public’s perception of the deposed archbishop as a genuine shepherd despite his being a strong supporter of Slovakia’s pro-abortion president Zuzana Čaputová.

