Pope Francis’ condition shows another ‘slight improvement,’ Vatican reports

The Vatican reported Wednesday that Pope Francis has 'shown a further, slight improvement' since Tuesday. His mild kidney failure 'has subsided,' and test results for 'blood chemistry and blood cell count' confirmed his improvement.
(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’ condition has “shown a further, slight improvement” since Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

In a Wednesday update, the Holy See Press Office stated that Francis’ mild kidney failure “has subsided” and that test results for “blood chemistry and blood cell count” confirmed his improvement.

The Pope remains on oxygen therapy and doctors are still guarding his prognosis. He received the Eucharist in the morning and did some work in the afternoon.

Francis was taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. (For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

