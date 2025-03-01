Pope Francis’ condition ‘stable’ after recent crisis but prognosis remains reserved

Following his respiratory and vomiting crisis on Friday, Pope Francis' condition is 'stable' as of Saturday evening, the Vatican announced. However, a leading lung expert in Italy warned that it could be months before a full respiratory recovery is made.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’ condition is “stable” today as he remained free from fever and any breathing issues following yesterday’s respiratory crisis.

In the nightly statement issued from the Holy See Press Office about the Pope’s health, journalists were informed that Francis’ prognosis was – like many days prior – still “reserved,” as doctors remain tight-lipped about the Pope’s clinical predictions.

He has no fever, and today continued the use of a mask for oxygen, along with “oxygen therapy” and “respiratory physiotherapy.”

The note read:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition remained stable. He has alternated between noninvasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of high-flow oxygen therapy, always maintaining a good response to gas exchange. Holy Father is apyretic and shows no leukocytosis. Hemodynamic parameters have always remained stable; he has continued to feed himself and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, actively cooperating. He presented no episodes of bronchospasm. The Holy Father is always vigilant and oriented. He received the Eucharist in the afternoon, then devoted himself to prayer. The prognosis remains reserved.

Yesterday Francis experienced a sudden attack of “bronchospasm” resulting in his inhalation of vomit. This lead to the use of “noninvasive mechanical ventilation,” and marked a significant setback in his treatment.

In addition, Ansa News Agency reported that one of the country’s leading lung experts – though who is not treating the Pope – suggested that following Friday’s setback it could be up to a week to determine a clear medical prognosis. Stefano Nardini, former president of the Italian Society of Pneumology, suggested that a recovery could take some months.

Vatican sources today stated that the Sunday Angelus address would not be read by the Pope, though – like the last two Sundays – it would be published online.

Sources also described him on Saturday as not being out of danger.

His attendance at Ash Wednesday’s liturgy has also been cancelled due to his ongoing hospitalization.

The Pope was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario.

Since then he has developed double pneumonia and presented with signs of “mild” kidney failure. It has become the longest hospital stay of his pontificate.

(For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

