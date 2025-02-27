Pope Francis ‘continues to improve’ with prognosis still secret, Vatican reports

The Vatican reported Thursday that Pope Francis' condition 'continues to improve.' However, his prognosis is still being withheld from the public, 'given the complexity' of his condition and the need for 'further days of clinical stability.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican is reporting further improvements in Pope Francis’ condition.

In a Thursday evening statement, the Holy See Press Office said the Pope’s condition “continues to improve.” However, his prognosis is still being withheld from the public, “given the complexity” of his condition and the need for “further days of clinical stability.”

Francis spent much of Thursday morning and afternoon engaged in “respiratory physiotherapy” and resting. Also in the afternoon he prayed, received the Eucharist, and did some work.

The Vatican’s full statement issued to journalists reads:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition continues to improve today. Today he alternated between high-flow oxygen therapy and ventimask. Given the complexity of his clinical condition, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis. The Holy Father dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy alternating it with rest, while in the afternoon, after a further session of physiotherapy, he gathered in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist; then he dedicated himself to work activities.

Francis was taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. (For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

Earlier today his Jubilee audiences for March 1 were cancelled, and it is likely that his presence at Ash Wednesday liturgies next week will also be cancelled.

