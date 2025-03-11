Pope Francis continuing to show ‘slight improvement,’ Vatican says

In a succinct briefing Tuesday, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis remains 'stable' and showing signs of 'slight improvement,' following the doctors announcing on Monday that he is no longer in imminent danger.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis remains “stable” and showing signs of “slight improvement,” the Vatican said Tuesday, following the doctors announcing on Monday that he is no longer in imminent danger.

In a succinct briefing on the Pope’s condition, journalists were told by the Holy See Press Office that Francis remains “stable” as of Tuesday evening. His medical scenario is still “complex,” the Vatican noted, given the Pope’s 88 years and underlying poor health.

Today he continued with his therapy – motor and respiratory – and followed the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises via a video link like on previous days. He did not receive any visitors today, due to following the spiritual exercises.

Earlier Tuesday, Vatican sources attested that the Pope is continuing to feel better. However, there has not yet been given any date for his discharge from hospital. Monday’s medical bulletin issue from the doctors read in part:

However, in consideration of the complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious condition presented at the time of hospitalization, it will be necessary to continue the medical and pharmacological therapy in a hospital environment for a few more days.

The Pope has now been in the hospital for over three weeks after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

Share











