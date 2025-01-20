Pope Francis defends inviting transgender groups to Vatican: ‘Proximity to everybody’

Pope Francis defended his regular welcoming of transgender groups at the Vatican when asked on Italy's Che Tempo Che Fa program on January 19: 'Proximity! That's the word. Proximity to everybody. Everyone.'

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has defended his regular welcoming of transgender groups at the Vatican, saying that “proximity” is key for the Church.

“Proximity! That’s the word. Proximity to everybody. Everyone.” This was the answer of Pope Francis when asked on Italy’s Che Tempo Che Fa program January 19 about the warm welcome he has given to groups of transgenders and homosexuals at the Vatican.

Such events have become a regular occurrence, and range in kind from the Pope greeting them at the end of his weekly general audience (at which they are given special seating) to welcoming dissident groups such as New Ways Ministry in private audience.

“But I want to remember this,” added Francis. “The worst sins, they are the ones that have more ‘angelicity.’ Sins of the flesh have less ‘angelicity.’ Sins of gluttony, sexual sins have less ‘angelicity.’”

He added:

Instead, not taking care of father and mother, lies, cheating … These have so much “angelicity.” We need to be respectful and not put everything in [terms of] the sins of the flesh. It disgusts me when some people in confession always look for that. The sins of the flesh have less “angelicity,” but the others, don’t forget. It is so bad not to take care of father and mother, so bad. They have more “angelicity.” This is the key to understanding a grave sin.

These lines closely resemble those used by the Pontiff in his recently released memoir Hope, in which he decried the outcry from Catholics over his allowing divorced and “re-married” to receive Holy Communion.

Writing in Hope, Francis decried “resistance” to Amoris Laetitia (which contained the controversial line about Holy Communion) as based on “inadequate knowledge or some form of hypocrisy.”

He described the document as simply opening “the doors for new pastoral challenges in regard to the family and that note on the possibility of divorced people having access to the sacraments.”

“Sexual sins,” he said, “tend to cause more of an outcry from some people. But they are really not the most serious. They are human sins, of the flesh.”

On the contrary, he continued, “the most serious … are the sins that have more ‘angelicity,’ that dress themselves in another guise: pride, hatred, falsehood, fraud, abuse of power.”

The Pope’s practicing of “proximity” has included a number of audiences and meetings with individuals actively living as a member of the opposite sex, or key LGBT activists. Participants of these encounters recount how meeting the Pope re-enforced them, rather than awakening them to their biological reality.

One woman, who lives as a man, commented recently that her meeting confirmed her in her “transgender identity.”

The Catholic Church calls all souls to the practice of chastity, but particular care is given to those suffering with same-sex attraction to offer the assistance needed but also to ensure that the fullness of Catholic morality is not compromised in this endeavor.

Teaching found re-iterated in the Catechism of the Catholic Church notes that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” The catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved, and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.”

Under the leadership of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger in 1986, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) issued a document instructing bishops on the pastoral care of homosexual persons. The CDF admonished bishops to ensure they, and any “pastoral programme” in the diocese are “clearly stating that homosexual activity is immoral.”

Such an authentic pastoral approach would “assist homosexual persons at all levels of the spiritual life: through the sacraments, and in particular through the frequent and sincere use of the sacrament of Reconciliation, through prayer, witness, counsel and individual care,” stated the CDF.

The instruction adds:

But we wish to make it clear that departure from the Church’s teaching, or silence about it, in an effort to provide pastoral care is neither caring nor pastoral. Only what is true can ultimately be pastoral. The neglect of the Church’s position prevents homosexual men and women from receiving the care they need and deserve. Therefore special concern and pastoral attention should be directed toward those who have this condition, lest they be led to believe that the living out of this orientation in homosexual activity is a morally acceptable option. It is not.

The CDF’s 1975 document, Persona Humana, also noted that “[t]here can be no true promotion of man’s dignity unless the essential order of his nature is respected.”

