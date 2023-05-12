Pope Francis disparages the Latin Mass again as the UK crowns a new king

(LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, Father James Altman and Liz Yore once again join John-Henry Westen to discuss Pope Francis’ latest disparaging remarks on the Latin Mass, the coronation of Charles III as King of England, and the latest developments in Josh Alexander’s fight against gender ideology.
Late last month, Pope Francis, while visiting Hungary, spoke to a group of Jesuits in private regarding attachment to the Latin Mass. Addressing the Jesuits, Francis spoke about the “danger” of “indietrismo” or “going backwards,” which he said was in opposition to the Second Vatican Council, and that the “nostalgic disease” of “indietrism” prompted him to issue restrictions on the traditional Mass in 2021, subsequently adding further restrictions.
Commenting on Francis’ latest comments on those attached to the Old Mass, Yore noted, “He can use every name in the book, do whatever he tries to do within his power, but the beauty of the Latin Mass will remain. It will grow, whether it be underground or not, because it is the Mass of the ages. So he continues to double down, so I think we need to dig in our heels and double down ourselves.”
Connecting His Holiness’ comments with the Second Vatican Council and its aftermath, Fr. Altman said, “The reason why people are restoring what was stolen from us is because that is indeed a representation of the truth that Jesus spoke, of the Faith of which Jesus commanded us to have. It’s not going backward. We have 2,000 years of saints and martyrs who have showed us the way.”
“What Bergoglio is doing is acting ultra vires, going outside the scope of what his authority is,” Altman continued. “He’s supposed to be the defender of the deposit of faith, not the ‘changer’ according to his own opinion.”
Last weekend, Charles III of the United Kingdom was crowned king by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at his coronation at Westminster Abbey. Attending the coronation were world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. The ceremony, while retaining most of its traditional Anglican elements, saw an inclusion of representatives from various faiths, and included a new oath called the Homage of the People, replacing the previous Homage of Peers, which called upon dukes, the highest ranking nobility in the U.K., to swear their allegiance to the Crown, as the Daily Mail noted.
Discussing the coronation, Yore noted Charles III’s support for policies designed to curb “climate change,” and noted that he visited the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos. “Who is Charles III? … He is an avowed globalist. He is [a] climate change alarmist. Actually, for the last 24 years. … He’s been out there since the early 2000s promoting the climate change fury.”
In a statement to the diocese on the occasion of his resignation, Bishop Tobin thanked the faithful and clergy of Providence for their support over the years, encouraging them to remain steadfast in the faith. “I urge all the members of the church to remain steadfast in your faith, to be proud of the good work you are doing, and to be determined to carry on the work that Jesus has entrusted to you,” Tobin said.
As bishop, Tobin consistently raised his voice to clearly reiterate the perennial teachings of the Church that the life of the unborn is sacred, marriage is a lifelong union between one man and one woman, and the innocence of children must be protected in society.
He has also defended traditional Catholics who wish to worship according to the Church’s ancient liturgy in the Tridentine Latin Mass.
Unafraid to hold to account so-called “Catholic” politicians who aggressively promote abortion and oppose the protection of the lives of the unborn, in 2019 Tobin excoriated Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, who says he is Catholic but voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act, designed to protect children born alive during botched abortions from being left to die.
In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, Tobin called out the contradiction between a politician calling himself Catholic and yet rejecting Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life. In a tweet sent out on May 7, 2020, Tobin said one cannot be an “authentic” Catholic and hold a pro-abortion position.
“Just saw a headline in a Catholic newspaper with the phrase ‘pro-abortion Catholic.’ Sorry. That’s a contradiction in terms. You can’t be a Catholic, at least not an authentic one, and be ‘pro-abortion.’ Or ‘pro-choice.’ It’s the same thing,” the bishop said.
Several months later Tobin again sparked a heated Twitter debate over what constitutes a Catholic when he sarcastically implied that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden isn’t one. The outspoken bishop was hammered on Twitter with ad hominem attacks after he posted the following:
Biden-Harris. First time in a while that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) August 11, 2020
Tobin doubled down on his criticisms of President Biden’s zeal for abortion in 2022, when he stated that he could not be “both a devout Catholic and a pro-abortion zealot”:
President Biden cannot be both a devout Catholic and a pro-abortion zealot. The two are mutually exclusive. He is a poor, lost and confused soul. Truly, we need to pray for him, everyday.
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) September 23, 2022
Tobin’s courageous defense of the Church’s moral teachings was not limited, however, to standing up against the prominent pro-abortion advocates of the Left. He also earned their hatred with his public stance against LGBT ideology and intimidation.
On June 1, 2019, to mark the beginning of so-called “pride month”, the Rhode Island bishop tweeted that Catholics should not take part in “pride” events due to their conflict with the Catholic faith, making special note of the danger to children:
A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019
The public stance made the bishop the target of high-volume vitriol from LGBT adherents and supporters, who moved swiftly to squash the Catholic shepherd’s advisory to his flock to remain faithful to “Catholic faith and morals,” demonstrating the resolve of anti-Catholic forces to silence Church teaching.
Several days later, Tobin issued the following statement, declaring it his obligation as a bishop to preach the truth of Christ “even on very difficult and sensitive issues”, affirming that he would continue to do so. He stated, “As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues. That is what I have always tried to do – on a variety of issues – and I will continue doing so as contemporary issues arise.”
Ever sensitive to the needs of the flock entrusted to this care, Tobin also supported those Catholics devoted to the ancient liturgy in the Traditional Latin Mass. In January 2022, during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, he encouraged “respect and support” for “members of our own Church who are devoted to [the] TLM,” affirming their fidelity to the Church, a notable public defense in the face of attacks from authorities in Rome, such as Cardinal Roche, who has dubbed those who love the ancient Mass “more Protestant than Catholic.”
In contrast, Bishop Tobin wrote:
In this Week of Prayer for #ChristianUnity, let’s also work to safeguard and promote “Catholic Unity.” In particular, let’s resolve to respect and support members of our own Church who are devoted to TLM. They are faithful Catholics who greatly love the Lord and his Church.
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) January 18, 2022
Again, earlier this year, Tobin criticized the increased ostracization of traditional Catholics by Rome in a tweet that contrasted the heavy-handedness of the Vatican’s restrictions with the Pope’s call for accompaniment and listening. The prelate wrote,
The way the Vatican is dealing with the Traditional Latin Mass does not seem to me to be the “style of God.” Pope Francis himself has emphasized that those who are attached to the TLM should be “accompanied listened to, and given time.”
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) February 21, 2023
With the courageous Bishop of Providence now retiring, the sentiments of Catholics grateful for his defense of life, family, and faith can perhaps not be put better than what was stated by those same Catholics several years ago: “Your clear and compassionate teaching gives hope to Catholics and Christians everywhere.”
In the words of Bishop Strickland, “Thanks for speaking up Bishop Tobin….let us be mighty loving messengers of truth and light in Jesus Christ.”
Altman, discussing the issue of population control supported by Charles III’s father Prince Philip, saying that Charles was following in his father’s footsteps. “If we get to decide how many people there are going to be, that means we get to decide who lives and who dies. We’re the ones that get to decide this. How do you go from an ever-increasing, from the beginning of time, human population, to go [to] a dramatic 75% drop in human population, if not through deadly viruses, through contraception, through forced sterilization?”
This week, Josh Alexander, a Protestant teenager who was suspended for protesting his Catholic school’s decision to allow boys to use the girls’ restroom under the pretext of being “transgender,” tweeted that his parents are “under attack” and have been put on leave from their jobs on an Ontario school board: “My parents are under attack simply for having raised me. They couldn’t get to me so they’ve attacked my family.”
Yore, commenting on the suspension of Alexander’s parents, said “the tyrant always uses the good people as an example for the rest of us. This is what’s going to happen to you.”
“Josh is speaking the truth,” she continued. “His parents are speaking the truth. There will be consequences, yes. But unlike England, we know … who our king is. Our king is Christ. And I think it’s is just important to be willing to get into the fight. God will present those opportunities to each of us, big ones and small ones, to speak truth to power.”
Addressing Alexander, Altman said, “Let me tell you, Josh, a cardinal once said to me, ‘Father, you’re going to feel very alone. You’re going to be feel very alienated, because even your friends who will agree with you privately will not be seen with you publicly.’ Every other student at that school, every other parent of every other student at that school got the message loud and clear. ‘You speak up and speak out on truth. You’re the next head on the chopping block.’”
“The only way you’re ever going to overcome these … evil people, is you need to unite, because united you stand. If they divide you, one Josh after another, you fall, at least [in] an earthly sense. In God’s eyes you’re a martyr.”
