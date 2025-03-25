Pope Francis’ doctor: We considered ‘whether to stop’ treatment and ‘let him go’

The Pope's lead physician says he was twice at death’s door during his 38-day hospitalization.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis came so close to death in the hospital that doctors nearly ended his treatment, his lead physician revealed today.

“We had to choose whether to stop and let him go or to force and try with all possible drugs and therapies, running the very high risk of damaging other organs.” These were the revelatory comments of Dr. Sergio Alfieri in an interview with Rome’s Corriere della Serra published today.

Alfieri led the clinical team treating Pope Francis in Rome’s Gemelli hospital throughout the entirety of Francis’ 38-day stay.

Announcing Francis’s surprise hospital discharge on Saturday, Alfieri confirmed that the Pope came close to death twice during his hospitalization. There were two crises: one respiratory crisis on February 28 when Francis inhaled his own vomit, and a double respiratory failure on March 3 requiring two bronchoscopies.

Vatican officials giving a briefing to journalists on February 28 appeared notably concerned, and Alfieri today revealed that it was not just a mere “respiratory crisis” but a near-death scenario that the Pontiff endured.

Commenting on the February 28 crisis, Alfieri said:

We were all aware that the situation had worsened further and there was a risk that he wouldn’t make it.

His medical team faced the choice of stopping treatment and allowing Francis to die, or trying “all possible drugs” but with the risk of damaging the Pope’s organs. Alfieri said they chose the latter, guided by Francis’s own decision communicated via his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti:

We had to choose whether to stop and let him go or to force and try with all possible drugs and therapies, running the very high risk of damaging other organs. And in the end we took this path. It’s always the Holy Father who decides. He has delegated all healthcare decisions to Massimiliano Strappetti, his personal healthcare assistant who knows the Pope’s wishes perfectly.

On these orders, Alfieri said they decided to “try everything,” and that Francis was “fully conscious” and aware of his personal danger throughout.

As for the second crisis of March 3, Alfieri told the newspaper that this too was a moment of critical danger for Francis. “It was terrible, we really thought we wouldn’t make it,” he recalled.

“I can say that twice the situation was lost and then a miracle happened,” added Alfieri.

During Saturday’s press conference, the doctor hinted at these aspects when he said that Francis’s life had been in danger on two occasions when in hospital, and also that the Pope arrived with “respiratory failure.”

Doctor leading Pope Francis’ medical team confirms past seriousness of Francis’ condition, incl 2 times his life was in danger When Francis was hospitalized Feb 14 he “presented [with] an acute respiratory failure,” which led to “severe” double pneumonia.

Details on @LifeSite https://t.co/2aSyyMA99g pic.twitter.com/sfBJaYhLzo — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) March 22, 2025

The Pope is now back in the Vatican and with doctors’ orders to observe at least two months of convalescence. Housed once again in the Casa Santa Martha guesthouse, the entire floor on which he is based has been isolated and closed off to all except those in his immediate circle. Even those members of the clergy – cardinals, bishops and priests of the Roman Curia – who also live in the building, have reportedly been ordered away from the Pope’s floor of residence to facilitate his recovery.

He will continue with motor and respiratory therapy during this time, and his need for continued oxygen was visible Sunday when he was gasping for air at the end of his sub three-minute greeting from the hospital balcony which he performed without oxygen.

Photos of the Pope during his return drive to the Vatican showed him once again using the high-flow nasal cannulas.

While Francis rests out of sight, the busy schedule of his Jubilee continues apace, and speculation remains about whether he will participate in the Holy Week liturgies also.

But even with two months of rest, Francis’ condition remains notably weakened and even prior to his hospitalization the Pope’s mobility was particularly weakened over the entirety of the winter period, as highlighted by a number of falls.

His aides have downplayed media suggestions of a papal resignation, asserting that Francis remains mentally fit and able to continue in his role as Pope.

Share











