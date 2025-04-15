Pope Francis’ Easter calendar uncertain despite making numerous public appearances

Pope Francis' frequent appearances last week have suggested that he is keen to continue with public roles, though no formal detail has been given about his Easter duties

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — After Pope Francis made a number of public appearances last week, the Vatican has described his condition as improving, though no information has been issued about his attendance at Easter liturgies.

Updating the press corps on Tuesday, the Holy See Press Office attested to improvements in the Pope’s “motor and respiratory” condition, along with his voice. He continues to undergo therapy of various kinds, including motor and respiratory therapy in addition to having to work on regaining strength of voice, due to its being weakened from extended use of oxygen in the Gemelli hospital.

As was first announced on Friday, Francis is continuing to add more “short” meetings into his schedule.

He is also using less oxygen, the Vatican reported. His use of high-flow oxygen is “residual” and for “therapeutic purposes, always in the evening hours and as needed,” the press office stated. Added to this, Francis is able to go without using oxygen for “longer times,” the press was informed.

Such would appear to be evidenced by Francis’ public appearances in the past week, with the 88-year-old Pontiff making four showings from Passion Sunday to Palm Sunday. Most recently, he joined the Palm Sunday Mass at the end to greet pilgrims and was not using his oxygen nasal cannulas.

Nor was he in need of them on Saturday when he made a trip to St. Mary Major’s Basilica to pray in front of the icon of Salus Populi Romani.

But on Thursday afternoon he was pictured using his nasal cannulas during the notable excursion he made in St. Peter’s Basilica. Francis’ appearance shocked many given that he was without any form of papal attire, dressed instead just in black trousers, a white top, and a poncho.

The footage swiftly went viral online, and appeared to embarrass the Vatican given the peculiar state of the Pope. Francis’ choice of clothing during Thursday’s outing divided opinions: supporters argued it showed a human quality, while critics and many Romans lamented that it showed disrespect to the office of the papacy.

“Francis’ desire to be the centre of attention has ended up obscuring God and degrading the papacy, and this new stunt of appearing in public in his ‘pyjamas’ is further confirmation of this,” commented journalist and theologian Luisella Scrosatti.

With his recent pattern of appearances, Francis may well make similar, brief showings throughout the Triduum. However, no official confirmation has been given by the Vatican on whether he will be involved in the ceremonies.

In the meantime, cardinals have been designated by Francis to lead liturgies in the Triduum. Cardinal Domenico Calcagno will celebrate the Maundy Thursday Chrism Mass, while Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti will offer the Good Friday liturgy.

Francis’ vicar general for the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Baldiserra Reina, will lead the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum on Friday. The Pope has prepared the meditations for this ceremony himself.

After being discharged from hospital on March 23, the Pope was told by doctors to observe a minimum of two-months convalescence. He is only just over three weeks into this, but the last 10 days have seen him conduct a number of public outings, although brief.

These outings have been read very differently: his supporters point to an improvement in his condition enabling him to conduct the outings, while others suggest that – although he is undeniably using less oxygen – his health appears increasingly frail.

In the meantime, it appears that the Pope is determined not to be as cut off from the outside world as his doctors would like, even though strict isolation is ordered for all the residents of the Casa Santa Martha guesthouse where he lives.

