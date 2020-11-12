Pope Francis extends ‘blessings and congratulations’ to pro-abortion Joe Biden

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

VATICAN CITY, November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis and pro-abortion Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talked on the phone this morning, with the Holy Father extending “extending blessings and congratulations” to Biden. The media had called the presidential race for Joe Biden last Saturday, while election results are not yet officially certified.

In a short press statement released on the Biden-Harris transition website, Biden “thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden then “expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.”

The media are characterizing the event as a call from the Pope to the second Catholic President after John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.

Despite the media calling the race for Biden, the official result has not yet been certified, and President Trump is currently taking legal action regarding widespread voter fraud concerns.

Shortly after the media called the election for Biden, Trump issued a statement in which he wrote, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

The president continued: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Footage of Pope Francis was used in a Biden campaign video earlier in the year. Biden heavily praised the Pope for his “generosity to other people … reaching out … making it a point to understand that we are our brother’s keeper.”

A previous campaign ad had also featured the Pope, as Biden had highlighted his Catholic faith in a bid to draw the Catholic vote.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Late last year, Biden evidenced the depth of relation which he enjoyed with Pope Francis. After Biden was denied receiving Holy Communion by a priest, in accordance with canon law, Biden stated, “It’s not a position that I’ve found anywhere else, including from the Holy Father, who gives me Communion.”

Joe Biden has been very open about his express support for abortion as well as LGBT ideology. He recently called abortion an “essential health service” and wishes to enshrine abortion into federal law.

Biden also advocates a number of policies which would promote LGBT ideology in everyday life in America, as well as across the world.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is always wrong, because it kills an innocent human being, thus violating the Church’s prohibition on murder, and that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved” (CCC 2270-2272; CCC 2357).

Cardinal Raymond Burke, former Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, gave an interview in September in which he referenced Biden, saying that “a Catholic may not support abortion in any shape or form because it is one of the most grievous sins against human life, and has always been considered to be intrinsically evil.”

Cardinal Burke gave another interview just days prior to the presidential election, in which he condemned Biden’s positions on life, marriage and the family.

“I can’t imagine that he would present himself as a devout Catholic,” Burke said. “He has a record which is unfortunately perfect in promoting the attack on the innocent defense of the unborn … He is also not correct on the issues with regard to marriage and the family. The great darkness in our nation comes from the wholesale slaughter of the unborn, the attack on the family, all this gender theory … and now the attack on religious freedom.”

LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Western pointed out that in Pope Francis’ recent encyclical Fratelli Tutti, it is “painfully obvious that the Pope is pushing for Trump’s defeat, even going so far as to downplay the importance of abortion to Catholics in a manner threatening the Catholic faith itself.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò illustrated the relation between Biden and Pope Francis in an October interview, saying, “If Trump loses the presidential elections, the final kathèkon [withholder] will fail (2 Thess 2:6-7), that which prevents the ‘mystery of iniquity’ from revealing itself, and the dictatorship of the New World Order, which has already won Bergoglio over to its cause, will have an ally in the new American President.”

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.