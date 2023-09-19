Pope Francis fails to mention the unborn at pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Clinton Foundation conference

‘Please, let us act on climate change before it is too late,’ Pope Francis said at the conference, which promoted abortion and LGBT ideology.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — In a video link speech given to Bill Clinton at the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Clinton Global Initiative conference, Pope Francis highlighted a “culture of dialogue” and “listening,” but refrained from mentioning the sanctity of life of the unborn.

Pope Francis delivered the opening keynote conversation with former U.S. President Bill Clinton on September 18 to commence the two-day Clinton Global Foundation (CGF) conference. As announced by the Vatican and reported by LifeSite last week, the conference was focused on examining “what it takes to keep going on the most pressing global challenges of our time like climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children, and the mission and projects of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital.”

Addressing Bill Clinton via a video link, Pope Francis’ prepared statement focused on the need to “spread a culture of encounter, a culture of dialogue, a culture of listening and understanding.”

The CGI conference was set up by the former president nearly 20 years ago and works to promote the policies and programs of the Clinton Foundation and its partners.

Francis stated that “it is necessary to share our views on how to contribute to the common good and how not to neglect the most vulnerable people, such as children, who, through the ‘Bambino Gesù’ Foundation, are at the origin of our meeting.”

Repeating themes from previous speeches, Francis mentioned that “we are living in an epochal change. Only together we can come out of it better – together.”

“Only together can we heal the world from the anonymity of the globalization of indifference,” he added.

Highlighting the need for common “responsibility” and a united seeking after the “common good,” the Pope called for efforts to be made in the aim for “peace” and to effect “the change towards fraternity.”

Issuing a call of “no to war,” Francis added that “it is time to work together to stop the ecological catastrophe, before it is too late.” This, he stated, was behind his decision to write a second part of his environmental encyclical Laudato Si’, which is due to arrive on October 4.

“Let us stop while there is still time, please – stop us while there is still time,” he said in reference to climate issues.

The Pope highly praised the work of the Vatican’s children’s hospital, the Bambino Gesu, representatives of which were attending the New York-based conference. The hospital, said Francis, served as “a testimony of how it is possible – in the midst of so many efforts – to combine great scientific research, aimed at curing children, with the free reception of those in need.”

“Science and hospitality, which rarely come together in the same field,” he said.

In the field of health, today more than ever, the first and most concrete form of charity is science: the ability to heal, which, however, must be accessible to all. Bambino Gesù is therefore a tangible sign of the charity and mercy of the Church.

When Clinton asked the Pope for two final comments, Francis replied:

I am concerned about both, children and climate change. Please, let us act on climate change before it is too late.

While the Pope’s closing remarks demonstrated his priority of concern for “climate change” – apparently above children – the Clinton’s conference is fundamentally anti-life. As reported by LifeSite, the conference and the Clinton Foundation are heavy promoters of anti-life policies in some of the world’s more deprived areas.

Among the foundation’s endeavors is the “Clinton Health Access Initiative” (CHAI). This works across the world, allowing some 125 countries to have access to specially reduced “medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, devices, or other life-saving health products and services.”

The CHAI makes no secret about its record of contraceptive and abortifacient promotion, stating how it works to “to support women through their reproductive years to ensure every woman can avoid unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections; space and limit births; have a healthy pregnancy and childbirth; and see her newborn thrive from birth to childhood.”

First trialled in Ethiopia, the CHAI’s health program was then “tested at scale in Nigeria.” Following an even wider roll-out of the contraceptive program, CHAI reported that it saw a “251% increase in average monthly use of contraceptive implants in two years across Cameroon, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia.”

Other anti-family elements were also on display at the CGI conference. One of the keynote events Monday was a discussion entitled:

Halting the backslide on LGBTQ+ rights: How we can mobilize support amid increased policy rollbacks, hate speech, and violence.

Taking the stage were transgender and “gender non-conforming” individuals, along with retired NBA player Dwayne Wade, who supported his young son in declaring himself to be a “girl” in 2020.

The panel discussion was to “highlight the role that each of us can play in defending and advancing the equal human, economic, and social rights of LGBTQ+ people globally.”

Later Tuesday, the CGI will also host a discussion on promoting abortion in America following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The event is titled: “Women’s Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World.”

