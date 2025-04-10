Pope Francis hails King Charles’ 20-year marriage despite the Church’s stance on Queen’s divorce

The queen’s 1973 Catholic wedding to Andrew Parker-Bowles was never annulled, meaning the Church considers this marriage to still be in effect.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Meeting privately with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Pope Francis congratulated the pair for their 20 years together.

Despite having canceled their official state visit to the Holy See citing Pope Francis’ ill health and need for recovery, the king and queen nevertheless met privately with the Pontiff Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Francis issued an invitation to the pair which was confirmed Wednesday morning after his assistants were happy with his medical state.

No details emerged about the contents of the 20-minute meeting apart from the fact that Francis and King Charles exchanged reciprocal good wishes for each other’s recovery.

The Pope also “had the opportunity to extend good wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary,” according to a Vatican statement.

Such a congratulatory message is notable. The king and queen are marking 20 years together while in Italy, following their civil wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005; however, the queen is a divorcée.

She married Andrew Parker-Bowles in 1973, in a Catholic ceremony officiated over by a Catholic priest. Her relationship with Parker-Bowles was well known to be “on and off” from their initial meeting until their marriage. The queen met then-Prince Charles around this period also.

She did not convert to Catholicism, though the Parker-Bowles children were brought up Catholic. She herself was baptized into the Church of England.

The often complicated details of the relationships in and around the British royal family have fascinated the English press – especially tabloids – for decades. Affairs for both parties are believed to have dogged both the Parker-Bowles marriage, as with the marriage of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer, which took place in 1981. It was well known and accepted that even following Charles’ marriage to Diana, he remained very close to Camilla Parker-Bowles, with a controversial audio recording leaked in 1993 revealing the extent of their affair.

Diana won much of the public support during the visible breakdown of her marriage with Charles, though substantial questions about her own fidelity during the marriage have also been raised.

They agreed on terms for a divorce in August 1996, with Diana dying in 1997 following injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris.

Camilla and her husband finalized their divorce in March 1995.

After gradually attending public engagements as a companion of then-Prince Charles, Camilla became a prominent figure in the royal household again.

As the British monarch, Charles serves as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, meaning that to attempt marriage with Camilla at that time would have led the Church into a difficult position, since she is a divorcée. At the time, the Church of England did not permit such an eventuality. Indeed, it was due to this stance that the resignation of King Edward VII came about in 1936; namely, over the constitutional crisis caused by his wishes to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

However, in 2002 the Church of England voted to approve allowing divorced persons to “remarry” in the Church – thus causing a momentous shift in the Protestant Church’s position on the issue.

Having spent many years in a rehabilitation campaign for their public image – with many in England reluctant to accept Camilla in the late Diana’s place – Charles and Camilla united in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II granted Camilla use of the title of “Queen Consort” for use upon Prince Charles’ accession to the throne. There had been much discussion and controversy about what title she would be able to use, given her marital history.

Upon notice of the king’s coronation in May 2023, Camilla was then referred to as “queen” – a title she has been known by since.

The Catholic Church does not recognize divorce as a means to end marriage, though the Code of Canon Law allows for an “annulment” in certain cases, thus declaring that a valid marriage was never contracted in the first place.

Though the queen was not Catholic when she married Andrew Parker-Bowles, she agreed to the terms of the Catholic marriage, and since the Church does not recognize the validity of a divorce to end a marriage, she is still considered married to Andrew Parker-Bowles in the eyes of God and the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church does permit “legal separation” in very rare cases: “The separation of spouses while maintaining the marriage bond can be legitimate in certain cases provided for by canon law.” “If civil divorce remains the only possible way of ensuring certain legal rights, the care of the children, or the protection of inheritance, it can be tolerated and does not constitute a moral offense.”

Such cases would include instances in which there is grave danger to the health of the spouse or children, perhaps with a violently abusive spouse. However, the Church nevertheless notes that the marriage bond persists, even though legal separation between the two spouses is in force.

Share











