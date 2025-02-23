News

Pope Francis has ‘mild kidney failure’, remains in critical condition

The Vatican's latest update said that Pope Francis remains 'vigilant and well-oriented' and that he attended Mass today in his hospital suite. His diagnosis remains confidential due to  the 'complexity of the clinical picture.'
Pope Francis attends a Mass for the feast of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on January 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has ‘mild kidney failure’ and remains in critical condition, the Vatican reported today.

The Vatican’s latest update said that Francis remains “vigilant & well-oriented” and that he attended Mass today in his hospital suite. His diagnosis remains confidential due to  the “complexity of the clinical picture.”

Francis was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Friday, Feburary 14 for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. The Vatican announced Saturday that Francis remains in critical condition and was recently administered a blood transfusion and “high flows” of oxygen. (For full background, see LifeSite’s coverage here.)

