Pope Francis has ‘mild kidney failure’, remains in critical condition

The Vatican's latest update said that Pope Francis remains 'vigilant and well-oriented' and that he attended Mass today in his hospital suite. His diagnosis remains confidential due to the 'complexity of the clinical picture.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has ‘mild kidney failure’ and remains in critical condition, the Vatican reported today.

FEB 23 evening: Pope Francis remains “critical” but has had no more breathing “crises,” though his diagnosis remains confidential due to the “complexity of the clinical picture, & the necessary wait for the pharmacological therapies to give some feedback.” Some blood levels… https://t.co/QYfxLXNGQl pic.twitter.com/KLtwYeSZtC — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) February 23, 2025

The Vatican’s latest update said that Francis remains “vigilant & well-oriented” and that he attended Mass today in his hospital suite. His diagnosis remains confidential due to the “complexity of the clinical picture.”

Francis was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Friday, Feburary 14 for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. The Vatican announced Saturday that Francis remains in critical condition and was recently administered a blood transfusion and “high flows” of oxygen. (For full background, see LifeSite’s coverage here.)

Share











