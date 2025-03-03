Pope Francis has two episodes of ‘acute respiratory failure’ in hospital today

After today's double breathing crises, Pope Francis was put back onto using an oxygen mask, something he had been using after Friday's respiratory crises but had not needed on Sunday.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis suffered a significant deterioration in his health today, with two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” which led to the resumption of his needing an oxygen mask.

In a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office just before 7pm local time, the Vatican stated that Pope Francis today “presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.”

Following this “two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to aspirate abundant secretions.”

Later in the afternoon the Pope was put back onto “non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed” – a measure he had also been put on after Friday’s respiratory crisis but had managed to graduate away from over Saturday afternoon. He had not used it on Sunday.

“The Holy Father has always remained alert, oriented and cooperative,” Monday’s statement read.

His clinical condition remains “complex,” sources said, though notably despite today’s event Francis is not described as “critical,” as he had been previously.

Today’s crises are described as a reaction of the lungs to the double pneumonia which Francis was diagnosed with after being admitted to hospital on February 14.

On Friday, February 28, Francis experienced a sudden attack of “bronchospasm” resulting in his inhalation of vomit. This lead to the use of “noninvasive mechanical ventilation,” and marked a significant setback in his treatment.

Doctors had said that the full impact might only be known up to 48 hours later, namely by Sunday evening. With Francis’ condition remaining “stable” and seemingly requiring less oxygen than on Saturday, it appears that the impact of Friday’s crisis has been – so far – limited.

As of Sunday night he was described as “stable” following Friday’s crisis, and had moved away from relying on the oxygen mask. However, today’s double crises has set his health back on that front.

The Pope was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario, and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer term diagnosis has not been released.

It has become the longest hospital stay of his pontificate, with the previous longest being his 10-day stay in hospital during the summer of 2021.

(For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

