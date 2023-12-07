Pope Francis’ health appears to improve after Italian doctor said it ‘does not look good’

Francis read his speeches without assistance on December 7, the day after Dr. Fabrizio Pregliasco said the pontiff ‘is not well’ and is receiving ‘heavy doses of drugs.’

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’ health appears to have taken a step towards recovery after an Italian doctor shared his assessment that the pontiff’s condition “does not look good.”

On Thursday morning, Pope Francis personally addressed attendees at seven different meetings, reading speeches on his own for the first time since his latest health crisis. For almost two weeks, he has required help to share his words amid an ongoing battle with bronchitis.

As noted by the Catholic News Agency, the pontiff reported feeling “much better” on December 6, yet still requested that an aide read his address to the general audience, citing a surge in symptoms when he “talks too much.” By December 7, though, he read all his speeches without assistance, which were given during meetings with the Italian National Association of St. Paul, the Focolare Movement, and Holy See ambassadors.

The apparent improvement in health comes a day after an Italian physician expressed concerns that the pope was quite ill. Doctor Fabrizio Pregliasco, who serves as the IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital’s medical director, shared his observations about the pontiff’s health with the media. His comments were further publicized by Il Sismografo, an Italian news aggregator platform monitored by the Vatican.

The article, an English translation of which was shared on X by the National Catholic Register’s senior Rome correspondent Edward Pentin, specifically noted that Pope Francis seemed very unwell during his general audience on December 6. The article was published the same day.

“The Pontiff’s health condition does not look good. To avoid fatigue he prefers not to read the catechesis. Prof. Pregliasco’s opinion (From the Vatican-monitored Il Sismografo news aggregator site): From what we could see during today’s general audience, Wednesday 6 December,… pic.twitter.com/vfRRyHgA38 — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) December 6, 2023

Pregliasco pointed out that “one thing appears certain: unfortunately, he is not well.” The doctor also explained that, based on a seemingly swollen face in recent pictures, the pontiff “is being treated with heavy doses of drugs.” Anti-inflammatory medication in particular frequently leads to swelling, the doctor said.

He also suggested the possibility that Pope Francis “expressed himself imprecisely when he said, ‘I have inflammation in my lungs.’” Pregliasco argued that he could instead be suffering from an illness such as the flu. While acknowledging that the pope’s health is not in rapid decline, the doctor, who is also a virologist, pointed out that “even a simple flu without pneumonia, in an elderly patient like His Holiness, can have serious consequences.”

Specifically, the doctor warned of heart and breathing issues and noted that “Pope Francis’ health has already been precarious for several years.” Because of the ongoing struggle, Pregliasco concluded, “circumstances will soon force him to have to slow down and lead a quieter life,” which he said he “believe[s]” is the advice being provided to the pontiff by his doctors.

Pope Francis has had multiple health crises in recent months, including a hospital stay in March for “heart problems” and an “urgent” abdominal surgery that took place in June. Most recently, the pontiff decided against attending the United Nations COP28 conference on “climate change,” which was held in Dubai on December 1 and 2, due to his current bout of illness.

