Pope Francis visits hospital for ‘diagnostic tests’ after canceling appointments for ‘mild flu’

‘After the General Audience Pope Francis went to the Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital for some diagnostic tests,’ the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis made a brief visit to Rome’s Gemelli hospital today for what the Vatican described as “diagnostic tests,” following the cancellation of his appointments in preceding days for a “mild flu.”

On February 28, Italian outlet Ansa reported that Pope Francis had gone to the Gemelli hospital on the Isola Tiberina for a “visit.”

Francis had held his customary weekly general audience at 9 a.m., though he asked the head of the papal household to read his speech instead of delivering it himself. He then stayed for a little time after, greeting prelates and newly-wed couples, as is customary.

Shortly after Ansa published its report around noon came further information from Rai News around 12:30 local time, confirming the visit and stating that Francis had left the hospital to return to his apartment in the Vatican.

Some 15 minutes later, the Holy See Press Office issued a statement to the resident press corps, stating that “After the General Audience Pope Francis went to the Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital for some diagnostic tests. At the end, he returned to the Vatican.”

No further details were given on the kind or results of tests performed.

Today’s brief visit to the hospital was later described by Ansa as “planned” but not announced. It comes after Francis’ appointments were cancelled on Saturday and Monday, with the Holy See Press Office stating he had a “mild flu-like condition,” though it said he did not have a fever.

Tuesday is customarily a dies-non in the pope’s official calendar, with yesterday being no exception. Francis did however, hold his Sunday Angelus on the weekend.

The event affirms the continued weakening of Francis’ health, which has become more obvious in the past year.

On November 25, he cancelled all his audiences, before making a hospital visit during the afternoon for a CT scan to rule out “pulmonary complications.” He then made the rare cancellation of leading the Sunday Angelus from the Apostolic Palace the next day.

Hours after detailing information about Francis’ upcoming trip to the Dubai COP28 climate conference on November 28, the Holy See Press Office director then announced Francis’ health necessitated the trip being cancelled.

Prior to that, he had two lengthy hospitalizations in 2023: first in March and then in June. In late March he was hospitalized suddenly. The Press Office stated the visit was for “previously scheduled checkups,” but this was swiftly debunked by Italian media reports that Francis had to cancel a scheduled interview and his appointments after the weekly general audience and be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The entire incident was dominated by a series of conflicting and contradictory reports from the Vatican downplaying the pope’s condition and Italian media citing sources that revealed the situation to be much more serious than officially admitted to by the Holy See.

June’s visit saw him admitted for “incarcerated incisional hernia,” which the Holy See Press Office described as necessary but not an emergency. He was released nine days later, with doctors describing him as “better than before.” That visit was marked by much clearer and up to date information from the press office.

While still young, Francis had a lung removed due to an infection. Then in 2021, the pontiff previously underwent a six-hour colon surgery at the Gemelli to have part of his colon removed due to diverticulitis. He subsequently spent 10 days there in recovery.

