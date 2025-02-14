Pope Francis hospitalized with bronchitis, fever as health concerns grow

Pope Francis has been noticeably frail in recent weeks, suffering both with increased breathing and mobility issues.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis was admitted to hospital in Rome this morning for “diagnostic tests” and to receive treatment for ongoing “bronchitis” which has lasted for some time.

Just before 11 a.m. local time today, the Holy See Press Office issued a statement reading: “This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis.”

JUST IN: Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital today "for some necessary diagnostic tests & to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing"

By the evening local time, the Vatican Press Office issued another update, saying that Francis has begun “pharmacological therapy” and currently has a respiratory tract infection and mild fever.

UPDATE: Vatican press office says Pope Francis has execerbated his bronchitis in recent days & so began "hospital pharmacological therapy" today. He has a respiratory tract infection & a mild fever "The clinical conditions are fair."

Francis’ breathing has been a notable issue for him in recent weeks, as he has complained of “bronchitis” and had to cut short a number of speeches and homilies as a result.

Since last Thursday – when already he had asked aides to read speeches – his private audiences have been held in his house of residence, the Casa Santa Martha, rather than the Apostolic Palace: this arrangement being so in order to avoid any unnecessary movement.

The Pope had received the prime minister of Slovakia in audience this morning, before the press office’s statement was issued to the Vatican press corps.

Less than two hours before the statement, new events had been added to the Pope’s public calendar for the morning of Saturday, February 15, namely his participation at a 9 a.m. general audience for a Jubilee Year pilgrimage. Such timing suggests that the Pope’s admission to hospital was a hastily arranged affair.

In a later update issued to the press around 1pm local time, the press office stated that the Pope’s participation at his planned events for February 15, 16, and 17 was cancelled due to his hospitalization. Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, will deputize for Francis at the Jubilee events.

As previously reported on these pages, the health of the 88-year-old Pontiff has been particularly frail in recent months. Already missing a large part of one lung as a result of illness in his early 20s, the Pontiff has always been particularly susceptible to winter colds affecting his breathing capability.

Prior to today’s admission, he underwent brief “diagnostic tests” in February 2024 but has not officially visited hospital for an operation since summer 2023.

However, in recent months he has had two publicly acknowledged falls. At the December 7 consistory to create cardinals, Francis appeared with a very visible bruise on his chin. The mark was explained by the press office as being due to a minor fall that the Pope had on the previous morning, when he hit his chin on his bedside table.

Then, in mid-January, the Pope had another fall which this time led to his using a sling on his right arm for a few days.

The Pope’s mobility has also been noticeably much more limited in recent weeks. While he has had to use a wheelchair and a cane for some years, his inability to walk freely without assistance has been especially highlighted this winter.

His features have displayed signs of significant bloating also, an aspect carefully hidden by the camera-operators during his live-streamed events.

Speaking to La Croix, sources close to the Pope said that Francis was “not in good shape,” an observation which appears readily ascertainable for those with an observational eye.

In 2023 Francis underwent two significant hospitalizations, the first of which was described as “scheduled” but which Francis later described as being an emergency, having arrived at the hospital “unconscious.”

In June 2023 he underwent surgery for an “incarcerated incisional hernia,” which the Holy See Press Office described as a necessary procedure, but not an emergency.

Prior to that in summer of 2021, the Pope also had a 10-day stay in hospital, after he had to undergo a six-hour surgery at the Gemelli to have part of his colon removed due to diverticulitis.

Information surrounding the Pope’s health is always shrouded in secrecy and privately held concerns downplayed to the public. It remains to be seen what information about Francis’ condition will be forthcoming in the subsequent hours from the Vatican.

