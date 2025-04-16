Pope Francis hosts 70 medical staff to thank them for his treatment

Pope Francis' hosting of medical personnel at the Vatican suggests that his determination to continue with as much public activity as possible remains strong.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis hosted 70 medical staff at the Vatican who treated him during his recent hospitalization, further evidencing his decision not to quietly convalesce.

A little before 11:00 Wednesday morning, the Pope joined some 70 medical staff in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican to thank them for their care for him. Present at the event were members of the leadership and staff of the Gemelli Hospital, where he spent 38 days for treatment a few weeks ago.

They were joined by personnel from the Vatican City State’s in-house medical department.

Addressing the group, Francis thanked them for their treatment and medical care after having been admitted to the Gemelli on February 14.

The Pope’s voice was still notably strained, though he spoke at greater length than he did during both of his recent Sunday Mass appearances.

Video of Pope Francis’ meeting with Gemelli & Vatican medical staff, via @HolySeePress He speaks longer than previous days, though voice still strained The Pope uses no oxygen – he has not used it in 3 recent public appearances: on Passion Sunday, Passion Saturday, Palm Sunday https://t.co/lpZUMmn7jJ pic.twitter.com/3yNVIgAum1 — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 16, 2025

He also appeared without oxygen, something which the Holy See Press Office has stated he now needs less. The meeting lasted around 20 minutes.

In the latest update given on the Pope’s medical condition, the Vatican attested to improvements in his “motor and respiratory” condition, along with the condition of his voice.

He continues to undergo therapy of various kinds, including motor and respiratory therapy, in addition to having to work on regaining strength of voice, due to its weakening from extended use of oxygen in the Gemelli Hospital.

However, what has surprised observers is his recent insistence to include public events in his diary, albeit not official ones, and not making any of them part of the pre-released schedule.

He made four public showings from Passion Sunday to Palm Sunday, along with hosting King Charles III for a private visit – something which also had not been foreseen due to the Pope’s condition.

No papal presence is officially anticipated for the Triduum, with Francis having personally selected cardinals to lead the various liturgies instead of him.

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno will celebrate the Maundy Thursday Chrism Mass, with Cardinal Mauro Gembetti leading the Maundy Thursday evening Mass – the latter being something which was not officially on the Pope’s calendar anyway.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti will offer the Good Friday liturgy, while Francis’ vicar general for the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Baldiserra Reina, will lead the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum on Friday. The Pope has prepared the meditations for this ceremony himself.

As for the weekend, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will lead the Paschal Vigil while a surprise nomination comes for the Easter Sunday Mass – Cardinal Angelo Comastri.

Notably, Cardinal Pietro Parolin – the Vatican’s Secretary of State – has not been named to lead any liturgies by the Pope.

Given his recent habits, it is highly likely that the Pope will nevertheless appear at certain points during this Holy Week, most likely – at the very least – on Easter Sunday for the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Share











