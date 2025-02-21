Pope Francis is ‘fragile,’ ‘not out of danger’: papal doctors

Giving the first press conference udpate on the Pope's health, his doctors stated today that Pope Francis is 'fragile' and 'not out of danger' but that he is in 'good humor' and not in immediate danger of death.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis is “not out of danger” but is not in immediate danger of death, warned his doctors at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital tonight.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, the doctors attending Pope Francis in the Gemelli stated that his condition is “fragile” and warned often that the 88-year-old pontiff is not out of danger.

Francis was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome last Friday for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. (For full background, see LifeSite’s coverage here.)

Addressing journalists tonight, doctors said that Francis is receiving a wide-range of drugs as they explore every avenue to treat him. But they warned that such treatment takes time, and meanwhile the drugs that he is taking is leading to his showing symptoms of type two diabetes.

He will be in hospital at least through the end of next week, they added.

While Vatican sources had previously ruled out the Pope needing to use supplementary oxygen, today the doctors revealed he does in fact need it on occasion: a notable change, and one suggestive of a decline in conditions.

The doctors also warned that there is an ever-present risk that the Pope could develop sepsis, something which they are working especially hard to avoid.

They also added that his condition could change very swiftly in the space of just 24-hours.

Though they often cited his age and his fragile condition, the doctors were keen to point out that the Pope is not in imminent danger of death, and that they expect him to make a return to the Vatican.

They also cautioned not to expect any images of the Pope in hospital, since they said it would be inappropriate given his age and his wearing of pajamas.

The doctors added that Francis visited his next door chapel for twenty minutes today, and that he continues with some paper work during the daytime.

Meanwhile, the Vatican will continue to issue daily updates of the Pope’s health in conjunction with his medical team at the Gemelli Hospital.

This will be the longest hospitalization of his pontificate, as of Sunday. He was in the hospital for less than five days in the spring of 2023 and then in June 2023 for nine days. During the latter occasion, he underwent surgery for an “incarcerated incisional hernia” that the Holy See Press Office described as a necessary procedure but not an emergency.

Share











