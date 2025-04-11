Pope Francis is having more meetings as condition improves

Updating journalists on Friday morning, the Holy See Press Office attested to Pope Francis’ continued improvement in his condition.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Fresh from his surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Basilica Thursday, Pope Francis’ convalescence continues, resuming some meetings and using less oxygen, although there are no details on whether he will participate in Holy Week liturgies.

Updating journalists on Friday morning, the Holy See Press Office attested to Pope Francis’ continued improvement in his condition.

His motor and respiratory therapies continue, though the Vatican said that Francis now spends “long” periods of time without using oxygen, with high-flow oxygen being used “for therapeutic purposes.”

His blood test results indicate a “stable” condition.

More meetings are also being gradually included in the Pope’s schedule, conducted in his apartment on the second floor of the Casa Santa Martha guest house. Those guests which journalists were informed about included the “Sostituto” Archbishop Pena Parra from the Secretariat of State, and Archbishop Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign secretary.

Certain superiors of the Roman Curia and dicastery heads also met with the Pope, although no specific details were shared about these encounters.

Indeed, public outings are also taking place for the 88-year-old Pope, though the press office noted that these were still in the spirit of general convalescence.

The Pope astonished tourists and pilgrims alike when he made a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday afternoon. Dressed in black trousers and a long-sleeved white t-shirt, the Pope went to view recently restored aspects of the basilica and to pray at the relics of St. Pius X.

BREAKING: Pope Francis made a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s, Vatican earlier today appearing very disheveled. But footage from @messainlatino shows Francis dressed very poorly, without clerical garb or zucchetto He went to pray at St. Pius X’s tombhttps://t.co/yrfWt1R1bS pic.twitter.com/JN5MJ8sdq6 — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 10, 2025

Notable for the complete absence of any papal attire, Francis’ brief visit to the basilica swiftly went viral in social media videos online.

According to the press office, Francis had been making a tour and went from there into the basilica. He was, the press office said, inside to pray but was happy to meet and greet some of the tourists and pilgrims inside the basilica.

Prior to that, Francis had made another surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square this past Sunday.

Although no official events are envisaged for him, it is not to be ruled out that Francis might well similarly appear unannounced during the Holy Week and Easter ceremonies. However, his participation in any ceremonies would also depend on the “climate,” the Vatican said, with Francis being particularly sensitive to drops in temperature.

In his place, deputies have begun to emerge for the ceremonies. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri will preside over the Palm Sunday liturgy, with full details still to come regarding the Sacred Triduum.

Meanwhile, his convalescence officially continues, with his doctors advising a period of at least two months after his March 23 hospital discharge.

Share











