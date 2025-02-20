Pope Francis is ‘improving slightly,’ Vatican announces

Francis had been admitted to hospital last Friday with a fever and with bronchitis, though the Holy See Press Office told journalists Saturday evening that the fever had apparently subsided.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Vatican announced Thursday evening that Pope Francis’ condition is “improving slightly,” that he does not have a fever and that his “hemodynamic parameters remain stable.”

Francis had been admitted to hospital last Friday with a fever and with bronchitis, though the Holy See Press Office told journalists Saturday evening that the fever had apparently subsided, and medical personnel reportedly stated that he was showing “improvement in some values.”

On Sunday evening, his condition was declared “stationary,” but then on Monday the press office announced it had worsened and that “all the investigations carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospital stay.”

