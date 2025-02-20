News

Pope Francis is ‘improving slightly,’ Vatican announces

Francis had been admitted to hospital last Friday with a fever and with bronchitis, though the Holy See Press Office told journalists Saturday evening that the fever had apparently subsided.
Featured Image
Pope Francis at Laeken castel on September 27, 2024, in Brussels, BelgiumPhoto by Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Vatican announced Thursday evening that Pope Francis’ condition is “improving slightly,” that he does not have a fever and that his “hemodynamic parameters remain stable.”

Francis had been admitted to hospital last Friday with a fever and with bronchitis, though the Holy See Press Office told journalists Saturday evening that the fever had apparently subsided, and medical personnel reportedly stated that he was showing “improvement in some values.”

On Sunday evening, his condition was declared “stationary,” but then on Monday the press office announced it had worsened and that “all the investigations carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospital stay.”

0 Comments

    Loading...