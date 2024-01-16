Pope Francis issues fresh set of reforms to Vatican finances

The Pope’s overhaul of the Vatican’s more detailed workings continues with another set of documents aiming to convince the world the Vatican finances are on the path to reform.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has issued two documents ushering in more oversight on Vatican spending and other financial affairs, in what appears to be an attempt to limit the financial autonomy of individual bodies in the Vatican Curia.

Issued January 16, two motu proprios (here and here) were published by the Holy See Press Office, representing the latest work by Pope Francis to overhaul the financial organization of the Roman Curia.

The first, by far the lengthier, ushered in amendments to the 2020 document governing the awarding of public contracts for the Holy See and the Vatican City State. The second, written originally in Spanish, outlines the “the limits and modalities” of the various congregations and dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

In what appears to be a move to limit the potential for unsupervised spending by various dicasteries, Pope Francis strengthened the role and power of the Secretariat for the Economy in overseeing the financial decisions made by all the bodies of the Curia.

The Secretariat’s prefect must now approve or reject expenditures when the expenditure is more than 2 percent of the particular Curial dicastery’s total costs over the last three years.

However, a large amount of financial autonomy still remains, with Curial bodies not needing the Secretariat’s approval for any transactions under €150,000.

Furthermore, the Secretariat’s prefect is required to give his decision in 30 days. If no answer is forthcoming in that time, then it is assumed that approval is granted for the transaction.

Both documents were published January 16, but the first was dated November 27, 2023 and the second January 6, 2024. They are issued in line with the 2022 reforms to the Curia as contained in Praedicate Evangelium.

The newly published motu proprios follow those issued in December 2022, which pertained to the institutions and entities linked to the Curia, but not the various bodies of the Curia themselves.

In recent years, the Pope has moved to grant more power to the Secretariat for the Economy, with the Vatican’s controversial finances increasingly coming under global scrutiny. The Vatican’s finances have been plagued with scandal for decades, and the late prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy Cardinal George Pell’s attempted reforms are widely believed to have faced strong opposition.

Such opposition is believed to have come from the former number two figure in the Secretariat of State, Cardinal Angelo Becciu. Becciu was recently handed a jail sentence of 5 and a half years by a Vatican court for financial crimes.

The lengthy and much observed trial of Cardinal Becciu was billed as the Vatican’s “trial of the century.” It was widely seen as a litmus test of the supposed financial reforms billed to take place behind the walls of the Vatican.

In a separate case, the Vatican’s former auditor general – Libero Milone – is suing the Holy See, arguing that he and his deputy were unlawfully fired after Becciu unjustly accused them of spying and embezzlement in June of 2017. He believes Becciu’s attack was inspired by their audit uncovering widespread corruption within the hierarchy of the Holy See. Milone’s case is ongoing.

Circumstances surrounding the close of the Becciu trial – not least including a key intervention by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin approving any sentence – suggested that both Pope Francis and Parolin were keen to present a sentenced Becciu to the world as evidence of a Vatican capable of reforming its financial woes.

Indeed, in late 2022 Cardinal Pell’s successor at the Secretariat for the Economy implemented new financial regulations, mandating, among other things, that investments must align with the Church’s social and moral doctrine.

The policy specifically prohibited investing in industries engaged in pornography, prostitution, gambling, weapons and defense production, abortion, and laboratories or pharmaceutical companies that produce contraceptive products and/or work with embryonic stem cells.

At the time, the policy appeared to be in direct response to the Vatican’s previous, immoral financial activity. In 2021 Milone revealed that the Vatican’s treasury had been investing for 20 years in pharmaceutical companies producing the abortifacient morning-after pill.

For now, the Pope’s overhaul of the Vatican’s more detailed workings continues with another set of documents aiming to convince the world the Vatican finances are on the path to reform.

