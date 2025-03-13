Pope Francis marks 12th anniversary of election in hospital

Marking the 12th anniversary of his election, Pope Francis completed his 27th full day in Rome's Gemelli hospital. Given the improvements in his condition, there is no medical bulletin anticipated for Thursday.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis continues with this prescribed therapies and his use of nasal cannulas on Thursday, the Vatican said earlier, while his “complex” picture still requires hospital treatment for the ongoing pneumonia.

Marking the 12th anniversary of his being elected as Pope, Francis also completed his 27th full day in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Given the recently reported improvements in the Pope’s condition there is no medical bulletin anticipated for Thursday. The next is most likely due Friday.

But in place of a doctors’ report, the Holy See Press Office briefed journalists on the Pope’s condition earlier today.

He continues with his “prescribed therapies, including pharmacological and active motor therapy,” while also following along with the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises via a video link.

Francis also spent some time praying in the chapel which forms part of the papal suite in the hospital, although whether he walked or was wheeled through was not noted.

Francis is still continuing to follow the habit begun on the night of March 3: namely, using the oxygen mask at night and the high-flow nasal cannulas during the day.

As of Monday evening, his prognosis has been lifted meaning he is no longer in imminent danger from the infections which he arrived to hospital with, though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

While doctors have expressed a cautious happiness at his condition, no signs about his discharge from hospital have been made, nor a longer term plan for his care revealed.

Vatican sources today added that the Pope’s pneumonia still remains.

However a chest X-ray performed Tuesday reportedly supported the doctors’ assessment of his recent, continued recovery.

Since February 24 the Vatican has been staging nightly rosaries for the health of the Pope. In addition, tomorrow morning will see also Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin host the Vatican’s Diplomatic Corps for Mass in the Apostolic Palace, which is being offered for the Pope.

His condition now has been stable since the evening update of March 4, though doctors have previously warned that it can change drastically in a short space of time. His prognosis has remained confidential, or reserved, by the doctors since the weekend of February 22.

On Thursday night, an audio recording of the Pope was played just before the nightly Rosary in St. Peter’s Square, in which Francis thanked all present for their prayers for his health. His voice was notably strained in the very brief recording – a recording that Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican Press Office, said was the Pope’s own decision to make and release.

It was the first such recording since his admission to the hospital and no other images or videos have been released. The nightly Rosary, which has been held in St. Peter’s Square for the Pope since February 24, will, during the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises, be held at 5 p.m. local time rather than the 9 p.m. slot this week. For full background on the Pope’s hospitalization, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.

