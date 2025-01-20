Pope Francis meets with Bishop Schneider at the Vatican

During his pontificate, Pope Francis has punished, sidelined, or demoted Catholic prelates who have taken exception to theological novelties he has pronounced, published, or encouraged.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis met with Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, this morning.

It was unexpectedly reported today that the Pontiff had just received the tradition-loving Bishop Schneider in a “private audience.”

The subject of the meeting is not yet known.

Bishop Schneider has been critical of aspects of Pope Francis’ teachings while maintaining that his papacy is legitimate.

During his pontificate, Pope Francis has punished, sidelined, or demoted Catholic prelates who have taken exception to theological novelties he has pronounced, published, or encouraged. These include Cardinal Raymond Burke, once a leading member of the Curia; Cardinal Gerhard Müller, formerly the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith; Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, whom Francis has excommunicated, and Bishop Joseph Strickland, whom Francis has deprived of his See of Tyler, Texas.

Bishop Schneider recently appeared in a Polish documentary explaining the “four marks” of the Catholic Church and defending an orthodox understanding of ecclesiology.

