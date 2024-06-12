Pope Francis meets with Fr. James Martin, reportedly affirms his LGBT activism

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis reportedly met again with the heretical pro-LGBTQ priest Father James Martin, SJ, who said the pontiff “confirmed” his homosexual activism.

“I was honored to meet with Pope Francis for an hour-long conversation today at Casa Santa Marta,” said Fr. Martin in a X post on Wednesday.

Martin wrote that he received Francis’ “permission to share” that the pontiff “has known many good, holy and celibate seminarians and priests with homosexual tendencies.” However, the day before, Francis used the vulgar term “faggotry” for at least the second time in a month while discussing men with a homosexual inclination entering seminaries, according to Italian media outlets.

The Jesuit priest added that Francis again “confirmed” his so-called “ministry with LGBTQ people” and “showed his openness and love” for what Martin described as the “the LGBTQ community.”

The Catholic Church prohibits men with homosexual tendencies from being admitted to seminary or Holy Orders, as a 2005 Vatican instruction approved by Pope Benedict XVI declares. The instruction adds that “disturbances of a sexual nature,” such as an inclination to sodomy, “are incompatible with the priesthood.” The Vatican reaffirmed this ban in 2016.

Pope Francis’ meeting with Martin is one of several times that Francis has affirmed the priest’s pro-LGBT activity, which has been marked by criticism of Catholic teaching on homosexuality, promotion of LGBT activists, and suggestions that Catholics who suffer from homosexual tendencies do not need to live chaste lives.

For example, Francis wrote a preface to Martin’s new book about the raising of Lazarus, which the heretical Jesuit priest has used to promote LGBTQ ideology and urge homosexuals to “come out” and “embrace” their disordered tendencies.

And on the eve of an LGBT conference hosted by a Jesuit university, Pope Francis sent Martin a handwritten note praising his fellow Jesuit’s pro-LGBT “ministry,” claiming that it is in the “style of God.”

Francis has signaled his support of Martin in other ways despite the latter’s support of homosexuality, such as by appointing and reappointing him as a Vatican Communications consultant.

Meanwhile, Martin regularly calls Catholic Church teaching on homosexuality into question. He has proposed that the term “objectively disordered” in reference to the homosexual inclination to be removed from The Catechism of the Catholic Church and replaced with “differently ordered.”

He frequently makes scandalous statements regarding homosexuality that violate Catholic teaching on sexual morality. For example, in a 2017 talk at Villanova University, Fr. Martin said a Catholic attending a homosexual “wedding” is just as acceptable as a Catholic attending a Jewish wedding; he blasted nearly everyone who opposes same-sex “marriage” as “homophobic”; and he suggested that opposing same-sex “marriage” is like opposing interracial marriage.

But the Catechism of the Catholic Church makes clear: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” (CCC 2357). “They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

The “inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial,” the Catechism says of homosexuals’ tendencies (CCC 2358).

