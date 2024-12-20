Pope Francis names Dallas’ Bishop Kelly as Bishop Strickland’s successor in Tyler, Texas

Over a year after summarily removing Bishop Joseph Strickland from his diocese of Tyler, Texas, Pope Francis has appointed Bishop John Kelly, auxiliary bishop of Dallas, to succeed him.

Via the daily Holy See press bulletin, the Pope’s new choice for the Diocese of Tyler was finally revealed. Bishop John Gregory Kelly will now lead the diocese, after having been an auxiliary in the Diocese of Dallas since early 2016.

JUST IN: #PopeFrancis names Bishop John Kelly as new Bishop of Tyler, over 1yr after removing Bishop Strickland. Bp. Kelly has been auxiliary of Dallas since early 2016. https://t.co/3jqw1pTR7h pic.twitter.com/Yoy39VEq9N — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) December 20, 2024

Appointed a bishop by Francis in 2015, Kelly will now lead the diocese of Tyler which has been without its own diocesan bishop in place since Pope Francis summarily removed Strickland on November 11, 2023.

The Vatican statement at the time read that “The Holy Father has relieved from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Tyler (U.S.A.) H.E. Msgr. Joseph E. Strickland and appointed the Bishop of Austin, H.E. Msgr. Joe Vásquez, [Bishop of Austin] as the Apostolic Administrator of the vacated diocese.”

Since then, Bishop Joe Vásquez has been leading the diocese as the administrator, and Strickland has been without a formal reassignment from the Vatican.

Kelly, originally from Iowa, was ordained in 1982 and has served as a priest and later a bishop in Texas ever since.

Strickland, 66, had led the Tyler Diocese since September 2012. But he and his diocese had been the subject of much scrutiny among the Catholic media ever since it was revealed that he was subject to an apostolic visitation in June 2023. His visitation was conducted by two retired bishops: Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, New Jersey, and former Bishop Gerald Kicanas of Tucson, Arizona.

Kicanas was widely noted by Catholics concerned about the visitation due to his record on abortion and homosexuality. He defended Catholic Relief Services’ funding of pro-abortion groups in 2012 and, among other things, was endorsed by a homosexual group in the likelihood of his becoming president of the U.S. bishops’ conference, as LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen has reported.

Speaking on a July 2023 episode of The Bishop Strickland Hour, Strickland compared his apostolic visitation with “being called to the principal’s office.” He suggested that it was a result of his vocal witness to Catholic doctrine:

No, it’s not something that I would volunteer for, to go through an apostolic visitation. Because it kind of puts a shadow over the diocese, [and] a lot of people are convinced that there’s something really wrong. But I think that I went through this because I’ve been bold enough and love the Lord enough and His Church to simply keep preaching the truth.

No official results of the apostolic visitation were released to the public.

Strickland’s removal by Francis was notable in that it was levied against one of the most forthright and vocal bishops in the United States, who has drawn considerable support both from within and without his diocese for his promotion of traditional Catholic teaching.

