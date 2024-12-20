Pope Francis names Dallas’ Bishop Kelly as Bishop Strickland’s successor in Tyler, Texas

John Gregory Kelly, the new bishop of Tyler, Texas, was among the 68 bishops who wanted to delay the vote by U.S. bishops on denying pro-abortion Catholics Holy Communion back in 2021. He also appears to share Pope Francis' pro-immigration stance.

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis announced Bishop John Gregory Kelly of Dallas as the new bishop of the Diocese of Tyler on Friday, over one year since the Pope removed Bishop Joseph Strickland from the Texas see.

Via the daily Holy See press bulletin, the Pope’s new choice for the Diocese of Tyler was finally revealed. Bishop John Gregory Kelly will now lead the diocese, after having been an auxiliary in the Diocese of Dallas since early 2016.

Appointed a bishop by Francis in 2015, Kelly will now lead the diocese of Tyler which has been without its own diocesan bishop in place since Pope Francis summarily removed Strickland on November 11, 2023.

The Vatican statement at the time read that “The Holy Father has relieved from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Tyler (U.S.A.) H.E. Msgr. Joseph E. Strickland and appointed the Bishop of Austin, H.E. Msgr. Joe Vásquez, [Bishop of Austin] as the Apostolic Administrator of the vacated diocese.”

Since then, Bishop Joe Vásquez has been leading the diocese as the administrator, and Strickland has been without a formal reassignment from the Vatican.

Kelly, originally from Iowa, was ordained in 1982 and has served as a priest and later a bishop in Texas ever since. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in theology from the University of Dallas and attended Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving, Texas, from 1976-1982. He was chaplain at the University of Dallas from 1986 until 1996 and pastor of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in McKinney from 1996 to 2008.

Strickland, 66, had led the Tyler Diocese since September 2012. But he and his diocese had been the subject of much scrutiny among the Catholic media ever since it was revealed that he was subject to an apostolic visitation in June 2023. His visitation was conducted by two retired bishops: Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, New Jersey, and former Bishop Gerald Kicanas of Tucson, Arizona.

Kicanas was widely noted by Catholics concerned about the visitation due to his record on abortion and homosexuality. He defended Catholic Relief Services’ funding of pro-abortion groups in 2012 and, among other things, was endorsed by a homosexual group in the likelihood of his becoming president of the U.S. bishops’ conference, as LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen has reported.

Speaking on a July 2023 episode of The Bishop Strickland Hour, Strickland compared his apostolic visitation with “being called to the principal’s office.” He suggested that it was a result of his vocal witness to Catholic doctrine:

No, it’s not something that I would volunteer for, to go through an apostolic visitation. Because it kind of puts a shadow over the diocese, [and] a lot of people are convinced that there’s something really wrong. But I think that I went through this because I’ve been bold enough and love the Lord enough and His Church to simply keep preaching the truth.

No official results of the apostolic visitation were released to the public.

Strickland’s removal by Francis was notable in that it was levied against one of the most forthright and vocal bishops in the United States, who has drawn considerable support both from within and without his diocese for his promotion of traditional Catholic teaching.

Bishop Kelly: pro-immigration and loyal to Pope Francis

Bishop John Gregory Kelly, often referred to as Gregory or Greg Kelly, was among the 68 bishops who wanted to delay the vote by U.S. bishops on denying pro-abortion Catholics Holy Communion back in 2021. This was seen by many as an attempt to stall the decision to ban pro-abortion Catholic politicians such as Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi from receiving the Eucharist. Among the signatories were several heterodox bishops, including Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., and Bishop (now Cardinal) Robert McElroy of San Diego.

When Kelly was appointed auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, he said Pope Francis “constantly reminds us that the path to life on high in Christ Jesus passes through the periphery, passes through going out to other people, our brothers and sisters who are suffering and hurting.”

Kelly has expressed his pro-immigration stance in the past, showing that he is in line with Francis on the issue. In 2017, he shared a statement by Cardinal Cupich, who lamented President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily close the border to immigrants from Muslim-majority countries via executive order. On December 10, 2017, Kelly posted the following on Twitter (now X): “Pope Francis has given four words to guide our response to immigrants: welcome, protect, promote, integrate. DACA recipients deserve this response from us. They belong to us: our families, parishes, schools, military. This is their home.”

Also in 2017, he shared an America Magazine article that cited Cardinal Timothy Dolan calling Steve Bannon’s comments on the U.S. bishops “insulting” and “ridiculous.” Bannon had criticized the U.S. bishops’ position and accused the bishops of supporting immigration out of “economic interest.”

“They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. That’s – it’s obvious on the face of it,” Bannon said in an interview at the time. “They have an economic interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration.”

Kelly approvingly cited Dolan’s statement that “Our pro-immigration stance is based on fidelity to God’s word and honors the American dream.”

