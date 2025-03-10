Pope Francis no longer in imminent danger, but hospital care continues

Doctors treating Pope Francis have given a notable sign of an improvement in his condition Monday, saying that he is no longer in imminent danger. However, he will still require hospital treatment 'for a few more days.'

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Doctors treating Pope Francis have given a notable sign of an improvement in his condition today as he is no longer in imminent danger, but will still require hospital treatment “for a few more days.”

In a medical briefing issued via the Holy See Press Office Monday evening, Pope Francis was described as having continued the improvements of recent days. Regarding the bronchitis and the double pneumonia, doctors seem to be cautiously happy with the treatment and consequently out of imminent danger from those infections. However, sources note that Francis’ condition remains “complex” due to his 88 years of age and general condition of health.

Doctors therefore are expressing a certain positive attitude, while mixed with what is described as a “prudential caution” about his condition.

Their medical notes suggest that, barring further complication, Francis’ time in the hospital might be much shorter than anticipated: “[I]n consideration of the complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious condition presented at the time of hospitalization, it will be necessary to continue the medical and pharmacological therapy in a hospital environment for a few more days.”

Though doctors are more optimistic about his condition, and the fact that he is now no longer in imminent danger from his infections, their prognosis has not yet been released publicly.

The full medical briefing states:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition continues to be stable. The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed both by blood tests and clinical observations, and by the good response to drug therapy. For these reasons, the doctors have decided to lift the prognosis today. [Meaning that he is out of danger. – MH] However, in consideration of the complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious condition presented at the time of hospitalization, it will be necessary to continue the medical and pharmacological therapy in a hospital environment for a few more days. This morning the Holy Father was able to follow the Spiritual Exercises in connection with the Paul VI Audience Hall, he then received the Eucharist and went to the Chapel of his private apartment for a moment of prayer. In the afternoon he again joined the Spiritual Exercises of the Curia, following via video link. During the day he alternated prayer with rest.

Earlier today Francis continued his therapy work, including “respiratory and motor therapies,” the Vatican stated. He continues to use the oxygen mask overnight – something he began last Monday – and the high-flow nasa cannulas during the day.

Today he joined the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises via video link, like Sunday afternoon, watching them though not appearing himself on video.

He was also briefed on floods in Argentina, just as yesterday he was briefed on certain situations in the Church and the wider world.

The Pope has now been in hospital for over three weeks after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

Share











