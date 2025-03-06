Pope Francis offers thanks for prayers as his condition remains ‘stable’ on Thursday

Pope Francis thanked Catholics for their prayers for him as his condition remains 'stable' Thursday, according to the newest medical report. Doctors are not expected to update journalists again until Saturday.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis thanked Catholics for their prayers for him as his condition remains “stable” Thursday, according to the medical report issued today, with doctors not expected to update journalists again until Saturday.

Reported as remaining free from any fever, respiratory crises or failure, the Pope was described as “stable” this evening, in the medical bulletin issued via the press office.

Doctors are nevertheless reserving his prognosis as “confidential,” as they have done for nearly two weeks, and his situation remains “complex,” a source stated.

In a notable development, doctors are not expected to give an update until Saturday, though less formal medical information is expected from the Vatican. Today marks the 21st day of his hospitalization.

At the start of the nightly Rosary in St. Peter’s Square this evening, an audio file was played in which the Pope thanked those present for their prayers for his health. The very brief recording, made today, was in Spanish and translates:

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.

Prior to this, since his hospital admission on February 14 no images or recordings of any sort had been issued.

The full medical statement issued this evening reads:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition has remained stable compared to previous days. Even today he did not present episodes of respiratory failure. The Holy Father continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy with benefit. Hemodynamic parameters and blood tests remained stable. He did not present fever. The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as confidential. In view of the stability of the clinical picture, the next medical bulletin will be released on Saturday. Today the Holy Father dedicated himself to some work activities in the morning and afternoon, alternating rest and prayer. Before lunch he received the Eucharist.

The Pope was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14 for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario, and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

