Pope Francis praises Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum in message sent to 2024 Davos summit

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has sent a message of praise to the World Economic Forum and its founder Klaus Schwab, writing that the group’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is an “important opportunity” in the wider attempt “to explore innovative and effective ways to build a better world.”

“It is my hope, then, that the participants in this year’s Forum will be mindful of the moral responsibility that each of us has in the fight against poverty, the attainment of an integral development for all our brothers and sisters, and the quest for a peaceful coexistence among peoples,” wrote Francis.

JUST IN: #PopeFrancis sends message to World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, praising the annual @wef Davos meeting currently taking place, & noting the “fundamentally moral dimension” involved in the “process of globalization.” https://t.co/H5rY6O0GPC pic.twitter.com/UKdMdTWATV — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) January 17, 2024

His words came as part of a message sent to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, addressed to WEF founder and key globalist Klaus Schwab. From January 15 through 19, the WEF’s annual meeting is being held as normal in the Swiss ski-resort of Davos.

Francis did not mention Christ, Catholicism, or the role of the Catholic Church in his message, but instead highlighted the role of the WEF in the global future.

He spoke of the sufferings of war, along with a need to address the “injustices that are the root causes of conflict.” Among such injustices, Francis named “hunger,” the “exploitation of natural resources,” along with the “exploitation” of people “forced to work for low wages.”

Additionally, he made mention of a “fundamentally moral” aspect of the current “process of globalization” which is currently underway and which aims to “shape the future of international community.” Francis stated:

The process of globalization, which has by now clearly demonstrated the interdependence of the world’s nations and peoples, thus has a fundamentally moral dimension, which must make itself felt in the economic, cultural, political and religious discussions that aim to shape the future of the international community.

While not promoting faith or religion as an answer to society’s current crises, Pope Francis called on nations and businesses to promote “far-sighted and ethically sound models of globalization.” This would work put “power” at the service of “the common good of our human family, giving priority to the poor, the needy and those in the most vulnerable situations,” he said.

Urging businesses to practice “high ethical standards,” Francis also issued a call for nations to play a new role in international political development: “At the same time, there is an evident need for international political action that, through the adoption of coordinated measures, can effectively pursue the goals of global peace and authentic development.”

This international endeavor would involve the “control” of aspects of the financial sphere, he wrote, drawing from the themes contained in Schwab’s own “Great Reset” agenda:

In particular, it is important that intergovernmental structures be able effectively to exercise their functions of control and guidance in the economic sector, since the achievement of the common good is an objective beyond the reach of individual states, even those that are dominant in terms of power, wealth and political strength. International organizations are also challenged to ensure the achievement of that equality which is the basis of the right of all to participate in the process of full development, with due respect for legitimate differences.

The Pope’s address was strongly criticized by former Nuncio to the U.S. Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who wrote that “Bergoglio explicitly supports the globalist coup and actively cooperates in the establishment of the New World Order. What more is needed to understand that the words of Leo XIII have come true?”

In Davos the masters and servants of the globalist elite gather: characters who openly declare that they want to reduce the world’s population through wars, famines and organized pestilence; characters who use the complicity of our rulers, international institutions, and… pic.twitter.com/yaFJ65Smqf — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) January 17, 2024

Pope Francis’ listing of the current societal crises in his WEF letter notably made no mention of abortion. However, as LifeSiteNews has extensively reported, the WEF meetings have highlighted how “access to abortion” is a key issue.

A moderator at one of last year’s sessions also spoke about the WEF’s “women’s health initiative,” a project by the globalist organization that also pushes abortion and contraception under the guise of “reproductive health.” The initiative aims, among other things, to reduce “unintended pregnancies and unsafe pregnancies.”

However, the Pope’s avoidance of giving a clear condemnation of such moral evils promoted by the WEF is less surprising given his long-standing relationship with the globalist organization. The Vatican has a close, although little known, relationship with the WEF.

Pope Francis has signaled his intimacy with the WEF’s Klaus Schwab, by sending an address to the WEF now five times in his ten-year pontificate, and allowing an annual Vatican roundtable at the Davos-based annual conference.

In a 2021 interview with Vatican News, local Davos parish priest Father Kurt Susak revealed that Francis had been personally invited by Schwab for the event’s 50th anniversary, though Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin had gone in the Pontiff’s place.

“I really had to be positively surprised at how much interest there is in the Church at the WEF, for example, there is a meeting called ‘Vatican meets WEF’ and there I experienced great interest from all over the world,” Susak stated in 2021.

Indeed, Pope Francis’ actions and public interests align closely with Schwab and the globalist elites and the WEF. Back in December 2020, Francis used the phrase “build back better,” the slogan synonymous with globalist polices. The phrase was the name of Joe Biden’s website after the election (BuildBackBetter.gov), on which he claimed to be “restoring American leadership.”

Shortly after that, Francis joined with companies across the globe to promote a new “economic system” of capitalism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, despite their link to abortion, and his own call for simple, austere living.

This was then followed up by a partnership between the Vatican and the U.N., in which the Pope once again showed his globalist tendencies by promoting education about “sustainable lifestyles,” “gender equality,” and “global citizenship,” yet avoiding any mention of the Catholic faith.

Then in a 2021 address to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Francis echoed the sentiments expressed by Schwab. Schwab’s proposed anti-Catholic “Great Reset” is underpinned by a focus on a supposedly “green” financial agenda, the “withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies,” and a new financial system based on “investments” which advance “equality and sustainability,” and the building of a “green urban infrastructure.”

Indeed, at the 2022 delayed Davos meeting, a Vatican official declared that the Catholic Church is “committed to the various issues considered at the forum,” citing Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti as examples of how the Catholic Church was adhering to the globalist agenda on particular aspects.

